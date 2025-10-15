All Trojans

Former USC Star Caleb Williams Makes History In Monday Night Football Win

After an impressive game-winning drive over draftmate Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams made franchise history. The former USC Trojan is rewriting the history books in Chicago.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is once again rewriting the record books for the historic NFL franchise. The former USC Trojan led the Bears to a 25-24 victory over draft mate Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders on Monday night. In doing so, Williams became the first quarterback in Bears history to throw for over 200 passing yards and have a passing touchdown in five consecutive games to start the season.

Williams reshaped the record books for the Trojans during his legendary two-year run at Southern California, and now, in his second season in the NFL, Williams is doing the same for the Chicago Bears. Williams and the Bears are on a three-game winning streak, and Williams has 11 total touchdowns to just two interceptions. The high level of efficiency is similar to what led Williams to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

What Williams Says:

"It felt great," said Williams, a D.C. native who threw for 252 yards and had two total touchdowns. "Back in the hometown, obviously. Being able to come out with a win like that is big for us. Big for us as a team, big for us as an offense, special teams, just overall big for us. That's a hell of a team over there. So being able to come out victorious in a dogfight where things weren't perfect, weather wasn't perfect, being able to come out victorious is big for us. So, feel great."

"I don't think any of those memories necessarily go away, good or bad," Williams said. "You move on from it, but it doesn't ever necessarily fully go away. Being able to have this good moment is great, but we've got a big game coming up this week, so we've got to move on again."

"The hard work, the effort, everything that pays off," Williams said. "We love it. At the end of the day, we're itching for wins. We're itching to get back out there and practice and things like that because all the hard work is paying off. That feeling is really, really, really good. It feels good that hard work does pay off, and it always does. It always pays back."

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after the game against Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Williams, just two seasons into his career, is already handling success like a veteran. The abrasive start to his tenure in the NFL may be the best thing that ever happened to him, as he’s been forced to develop and mature in the role much faster than what’s expected of a franchise leader in this time period of the league. In any circumstance, the callus has been formed, and Williams is no doubt tough.

The growth isn’t just happening for Williams; it’s materializing for the entire team. The Bears are beginning to play with a confidence and ease similar to Williams-led teams at USC. The Ben Johnson connection feels somewhat similar to the relationship Williams had with coach Lincoln Riley. There’s tough love, but there’s clearly a level of trust there.

As long as Williams continues to play with the freedom and confidence he displayed when he brought the Trojans home another Heisman Trophy winner, look for the Bears to be a handful for teams to deal with this season. 

Published
