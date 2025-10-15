Receiver Drake London Joins Elite Club After Breakout Performance
Wide receiver Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons had a monster showing this past Monday night when he dominated the Buffalo Bills and their experienced defense en route to an impressive victory. The former USC Trojan standout came out blazing, going for over 100 receiving yards in the first half of the contest, and more impressively, he did it while receiving No. 1 wide receiver attention with other key teammates out with nagging injuries. London has picked up the slack and then some.
London also impressively led all NFL wide receivers with the most receptions of 20 or more receiving yards this week, with four explosive grabs.
"People continue to doubt Drake, and I don't understand that, man. There's going to be a day when people stop doubting him." Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said about Drake London's breakout showing.
London's support from his teammates and coaches has poured out over the past two seasons as he's emerged as a leader of the team, and the results on the field speak for themself.
Per NextGenStats, Drake London was targeted on nearly half of his routes against the Bills, hauling in 10 of 16 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown across 34 routes. London accounted for 74.3 percent of the team's air yards on the night, 40.1 percent this season, which is the sixth-highest mark in the NFL for all pass catchers this season. The London-Penix connection is growing stronger and stronger with time. London is beginning to dominate like he did at USC for the Trojans.
In doing so, London became just the third receiver this season to have at least ten receptions and 150 receiving yards in a game, joining All-Pro wide receivers Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals. London has 34 receptions, 427 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in just five games this season. He’s on pace to have the best year of his career, and his connection with Penix Jr is strong.
Just how strong? London's numbers through eight games started by Michael Penix Jr are 56 receptions, 779 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns, and 20.5 expected points added, according to The33rdTeam.
London’s current 17-game pace with Penix is 119 receptions, 1,655 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. The former Pac-12 Player of the Year at USC is playing with that same ease as he did in Los Angeles.
Alongside players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jordan Addison, and Michael Pittman Jr, former USC Trojan wide receivers are taking the NFL by storm. London may be on pace to have the best season of them all if he continues on this trajectory. He’s beginning to change the public perception and put his name next to the elites of the league, and frankly, it’s long overdue. London is on his way to becoming a star.