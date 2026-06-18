USC Trojans Still Excluded From Big Ten's Elite Teams

Following a 2025 season where the USC Trojans fell a few games short of the College Football Playoff, 2026 could finally be the year where coach Lincoln Riley and USC emerge as a true Big Ten contender and qualify for the CFP.

With next season quickly approaching, ESPN writer Bill Connelly previewed the true contenders in the Big Ten and which teams are just a few breaks away from a run. It seems that Connelly does seem optimistic for USC’s chances, but does believe they need some things to go their way to make next season one of the Trojans’ best with Riley at the helm.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava’s 2025 Production

In Connelly’s piece on the Big Ten, he talked about the idea that USC may be a few breaks away from being a contender, but could definitely make a run.

With that in mind, one of the biggest reasons that the Trojans could make a run is quarterback Jayden Maiava and specifically his efficiency as a quarterback, which led him to be near the top of the Big Ten when measuring QBR.

According to Connelly, Maiava recorded a 89.9 QBR in 2025, which was second in the conference only to Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. However, that does put Maivaa in the top spot when it comes to just the returning quarterbacks, including Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Oregon’s Dante Moore, who project as two of the top quarterbacks in the country next season.

Based on that, it is clear that Maiava can perform at the level of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten. In addition to Maiava’s QBR, he also finished fifth in the country in passing, as he recorded 3,711 passing yards and showed that he can have a balance of creating explosive plays through the air and consistently move the ball and take what the defense gives him.

As USC heads into the 2026 season, if Maiava can build on his 2025 performance, there is a great opportunity for USC to be very competitive in the Big Ten and potentially win key games against conference contenders like Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Offensive Weapons

For Maiava to have a productive season, the skill players, and specifically the wide receivers, must perform well and continue to build chemistry with Maiava. On the perimeter, USC has two proven receivers in Tanook Hines and NC State transfer Terrell Anderson.

During the 2025 season, Hines emerged as Maiava’s third option behind Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, but with Lemon and Lane departing for the NFL, Hines could be Maiava’s top option. Even as the third option, Hines was very productive as he totaled 34 receptions for 541 yards and two touchdowns. Hines was also able to showcase his potential as a top option in the Alamo Bowl against TCU while recording six receptions for 163 yards.

Anderson also demonstrated his talent at the receiver position as he tallied 39 catches for 629 yards and five touchdowns during the 2025 season. Standing at 6-4 and 204 pounds, Anderson brings a great blend of size and speed that could be game-changing and could compete with Hines to be the Trojans' number one receiver.

With the duo of Hines and Anderson at receiver, Maiava could be in a great position to help USC’s passing attack become one of the most explosive offenses in the Big Ten, which may be the key for the Trojans to finally qualify for the College Football Playoff.

Sep 4, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Duquesne Dukes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Revamped Defense

In years past, USC’s defense has often been a clear weak point for the Trojans, but heading into 2026, the defense seems to be much improved.

The changes on defense start with Riley bringing in defensive mastermind Gary Patterson to become USC’s next defensive coordinator after experiencing great success at TCU. Patterson’s defense hinges on physical play in addition to adapting to any offensive scheme, whether it be with different coverages or different alignments on the defensive front.

Based on Patterson’s scheme, this Trojan defense could be set up to have its best season during Riley’s time at USC. In terms of key players returning on defense for the Trojans, that list includes the likes of defensive ends Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby, defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, linebacker Desman Stephens II, and cornerback Marcelles Williams.

However, USC has also been able to use the transfer portal to bring in several transfers who could make an impact in 2026. That list of transfers contains defensive end Zuriah Fisher, defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, linebacker Deven Bryant, and cornerback Jontez Williams.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a result of the talent that the Trojans were able to retain and bring in, it does appear that USC could have the ability to stop the run with effectiveness and be just as good against the pass.

The Trojans specifically could benefit most from stopping the run after being an average unit in 2025, as they allowed 143.23 rush yards per game, which ranked 58th in the nation. In the Big Ten, being able to stop the run is critical, so opposing offenses are forced to become overly reliant on the pass game. With Patterson now calling the defense in addition to USC reinforcing the defense overall, the Trojans should be able to make a key improvement against the run.

Heading into next season with Patterson at the helm and a much-improved defense, this does seem like the perfect opportunity for Riley and the Trojans to crack through as one of the top contenders in the Big Ten and compete for a national championship by making the College Football Playoff for the first time in USC history.

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