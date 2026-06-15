Alarming Trend in USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Latest Ranking

With the 2026 season on the horizon, USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has an opportunity to remind everyone why he is considered one of the top coaches in college football if he can lead USC to a College Football Playoff berth.

After leading Oklahoma to three postseason appearances, Riley has hit a bit of a dry spell with the Trojans when it comes to conference and CFP success.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley’s Time At USC

The Sporting News' Bill Bender ranked college football coaches from 1-138 before the 2026 season, and Bender ranked Riley as the No. 15 coach in the country, giving Riley the chance to prove that he deserves to climb up the rankings. Before the 2025 season, Riley was ranked No. 12 by Bender, falling slighty down three spots.

In CBS Sports' coaches rankings, Riley fell four spots down to No. 17, moving in the wrong direction again.

In Riley’s coaching career, he has an overall record of 90-28, and with USC, his record of 35-18 with a record of 2-2 in four bowl game appearances.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After being hired by USC, the expectations were very high for Riley, and thus far, it does appear that Riley and the Trojans have been unable to meet those expectations. USC has averaged five losses over the past three seasons and has not qualified for the CFP.

It also appears that Riley is still making adjustments from playing the Big 12 with the Oklahoma Sooners to now coaching for the Trojans in the Big Ten. As a whole, the Big Ten is a much more physical conference than the Big 12, and to be successful, Riley must figure out a way to get USC to be one of the most physical teams in the conference.

If Riley's roster can compete with the physicality in the Big Ten, USC should be in a great spot to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley’s Ranking Among The Top Coaches In The Big Ten

With Riley sitting at the No. 15 spot on The Sporting News rankings, he is at the top end of college football, but the Big Ten is a conference that has some of the best coaches in the entire country.

The rest of the top coaches in the Big Ten include Indiana’s Curt Cignetti at No. 1, Ohio State’s Ryan at No. 2, Oregon’s Dan Lanning at No. 5, Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham at No. 12, Penn State’s Matt Campbell at No. 21, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz at No. 24, and Illinois’s Bret Bielema at No. 25.

On USC’s schedule in 2026, the Trojans must match up against Cignetti and the Hoosiers, Lanning and the Ducks, Day and the Buckeyes, and Campbell and the Nittany Lions.

These games will not be easy, but they are opportunities for Riley to prove that he can coach with the best in the sport. In these matchups, the Trojans do have to manage playing at home as well as on the road. At home, USC will play Oregon and Ohio State, while traveling to play Penn State and Indiana on the road.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There is no question that during this difficult schedule, quarterback play will play a major factor. Following a great showing in the 2025 season, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava’s ability to take another step forward may be the difference in 2026 being considered a success or a failure for Riley and the Trojans.

During Maiava’s 2025 campaign, he recorded 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and completed 65.8 percent of his passes while adding 157 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Heading into next season, Riley’s ability to continue developing Maiava could help the duo to have their best season yet.

As Riley prepares for a critical 2026 season, his ability to coach against and defeat the top coaches in the country, in addition to developing Maiava, should help him take a step forward and move closer to being considered for the elite group of college football coaches.

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