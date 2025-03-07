USC Trojans 5-Star Commit Xavier Griffin No. 1 Linebacker In Updated Recruiting Rankings
Five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin committed to the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley in July of 2024, and he recently received a boost in the latest recruiting rankings update from 247Sports. Griffin is now the No. 1 linebacker and the No. 8 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports.
The Trojan commit has always been highly-rated, but this latest recruiting update practically secured Griffin's status as a five-star recruit. A linebacker from Gainesville, Georgia, Griffin figures to be a key piece of USC's future under Riley and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. He is the only five-star currently committed to the Trojans.
Should Griffin stick with his USC commitment and sign during the Early National Signing Period in December, he would be the Trojans' highest-rated commit in a few years. USC signed five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet in 2024. Class of 2023 five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch was the last top-10 player in 247Sports' rankings that committed to USC.
While Griffin has been a member of USC's recruiting class for over six months, the Trojans are also building some present momentum on the recruiting trail.
In February, USC flipped four-star quarterback Jonas Williams away from the Oregon Ducks, and shortly after, four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga announced his commitment to the Trojans.
Per 247Sports' team rankings, the Trojans hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the country with the additions of Williams and Katoanga. USC has four more four-stars committed: defensive backs RJ Sermons, Brandon Lockhart, running back Shahn Alston, and EDGE Braeden Jones.
MORE: Why 4-Star Quarterback Jonas Williams Committed To USC Trojans Over Oregon Ducks
MORE: USC Trojans General Manager Chad Bowden Using Pete Carroll’s Recruiting Strategy
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Wearing USC Trojans Gear At Recruiting Camp
Griffin is one of many national recruits that the Trojans are pursuing in the 2026 class. However, USC general manager Chad Bowden has stressed the importance recruiting locally at Southern California High Schools. Bowden recently spoke with reporters about the Trojans' strategy in recruiting.
“We’re going to do everything through the city,” Bowden said. “We’re going to do everything through the state. That’s going to be our primary focus. Now, it doesn’t mean we’re not going to dip into other states because you have to. We’ve done a lot of research. I do a lot of research every place I’ve been. . . . When national championships were won here, when Rose Bowls were won here, you look at Pete Carroll’s classes - 02, 03, 04 - over 80 percent of recruiting classes were from the state of California."
In 2026 alone, the state of California is filled with talented recruits, including six five-star prospects per 247Sports' rankings. The Trojans are making strong pushes for the top uncommitted recruits form California: five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, and four-star safety Davon Benjamin.
Additionally, USC is looking to flip five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. from Ohio State as well as five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui from the Oregon Ducks.