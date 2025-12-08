How USC's Top Signees Will Impact Trojans Roster Next Season

The No. 16 USC Trojans officially signed the No.1 ranked 2026 recruiting class, their first No. 1 class under coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden, and USC's first No. 1 class since 2015.

The class features highly coveted recruits from across the nation, and in USC's California — a significant shift that helped Bowden and Riley achieve the top-ranked class. With key pieces to the Trojans starting lineup exiting next season, leaves room for the incoming class to prove their talent, especially USC's five-star signees.

How Will USC's Five-Star Signee's Make An Impact Next Season?

The Trojans signed talented high school players across the board when it comes to position groups, but when it comes to their two highest rated signee's, USC scored on both sides of the ball.

Keenyi Pepe: Offensive Tackle, Brandenton, Florida

Offensive lineman Pepe Keenyi (#71) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five-star signee Keenyi Pepe was one of the more thrilling gets for the Trojans class, as the offensive line will be needed more power come next season. Pepe is a five-star offensive tackle from IMG Academy and chose the Trojans over Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

The 6-7, 320 pounds lineman from Florida presents size and skill to the Trojans offensive line next season, especially as Riley's top-rated signee. At IMG Academy, Pepe was a strong left tackle who has the chance to contribute to a deep offensive line room with plenty of potential.

In a recent article matching five-star signee's with their designated schools, ESPN national recruiting analyst Craig Haubert made note of Pepe being an impact player for the Trojans offensive line next season, just like sophomore offensive lineman Elijah Paige did.

"Pepe is a prospect who has faced strong competition in practice and games. He gives the Trojans a big man who can play a key role early in his career much like Paige, who stepped in as a starter as a redshirt freshman last season" Haubert wrote.

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, under the direction of offensive line coach Zach Hanson, Pepe should fit into Hanson's line very well and be an integral piece in next season's lineup.

Elbert Hill IV: Cornerback, Akron, Ohio

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV returns a kick 92 yards for a touchdown against Glenville on Oct. 6, 2023, in Akron. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the cornerback room got off to a slower start this season, gaining a young and talented player like cornerback signee Elbert Hill IV will add depth to the room next season.

Hill, the five-star signee from Ohio is one of the Trojans highest-regarded signee's, as the No. 4 recruit from the state of Ohio. Especially joining the younger faces like cornerback Marcelles Williams, and the departure of cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, Hill has the chance to kickstart his collegiate career early, especially with the skillset he brings to the table.

HIll played on both offense and defense as a wide receiver and as a corner, who chose USC over programs like Notre Dame, Ohio State and LSU.

Haubert took note of Hill's outright athleticism that makes him special, as well as his ability to play on both sides of the ball. Ironically, Hill reminds Haubert of a familiar face in South Central.

"He plays on both sides of the ball with tremendous ball and playmaker skills. Hill also has elite speed, posting a 4.4 laser 40 and 21.3 mph max speed. He reminds us of former USC standout Adoree Jackson, another smooth and quick footed shutdown corner," Haubert wrote.

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV returns a kickoff between St. Edwards defenders Bradley Eaton, left, and Behlen Waugh on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Akron, Ohio, at Dowed Field. | PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

As a quick, sharp cornerback apart of defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defense, Hill will fit in well with Lynn's defense especially facing some of the Big Ten's most explosive offenses next year in Ohio State and Indiana.

The Trojans are officially set to play in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30, and will face the TCU Horned Frogs.

