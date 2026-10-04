Washington Coach Jedd Fisch Highlights Turning Point in Loss to USC

With their College Football Playoff aspirations essentially on the line, the No. 18 USC Trojans defeated the Washington Huskies 25-21 on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Trailing 21-10 early in the third quarter, the Trojans scored 15 unanswered points to secure the win and improve to 5-1.

While not perfect, the Trojans' defense, with defensive coordinator Gary Patterson in the booth, made key plays to help USC earn its first win over the Huskies since 2016. Throughout the game, the Trojans' defensive line pressured Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr., recording five sacks.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahkeem Stewart’s scoop-and-score, which helped the Trojans retake the lead in the second half, was crucial in USC's win over Washington on Saturday.

What Jedd Fisch Said Following Washington Huskies Loss vs. USC Trojans

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Washington, the Huskies fall to 3-2 and start Big Ten play 0-2. Washington's other loss was a 27-24 defeat to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Here’s what Washington coach Jedd Fisch said after the Trojans' loss on Saturday at the Coliseum.

Credit For Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans

“For the most part, I’d like to give credit to Coach Riley and USC. They battled, they played really hard, they ran the ball a lot, and I thought that when they needed to hit some passes, they hit some passes,” Fisch said.

“It was one of those games, 21-10 in the third quarter, and we had the opportunity to put it away, and they made a long conversion, and then after that we headed back, and we can’t turn the ball over and give them seven points. Altogether, I think our players played their hearts out. I thought it was a great competition and that’s what college football is,” Fisch continued.

What's Next For USC Trojans?

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything is in front of the Trojans and their goals of making the CFP for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley, despite the 41-27 loss to the No. 15 Oregon Ducks. Earning a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in a hostile whiteout environment and improving to 6-1 heading into the bye week will be a huge boost for the Trojans' confidence, especially with ranked games remaining on the schedule against the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), and No. 23 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28).

The Trojans and Nittany Lions will kick off at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC. Early DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds have the Trojans as 2.5-point favorites over Penn State. Despite the Nittany Lions' struggles, Penn State can beat the Trojans, as this could be a season-defining game for Riley’s USC group.

Since joining the Big Ten, the Trojans have played the Nittany Lions one time, and that was in 2024 at the Coliseum. In that game, the Trojans fell to the then No. 4-ranked Nittany Lions 33-30 in overtime. The loss highlighted a season in which the Trojans struggled to adjust to the Big Ten, finishing with a 7-6 overall record and going 4-5 in Big Ten play.

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