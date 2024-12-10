USC Trojans Transfer Bear Alexander Lists Oregon, Penn State, SMU as Destinations
Former USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander is on the move again as he officially entered the transfer portal on Monday.
Alexander has told On3 that Oregon, Penn State and SMU are the schools that are standing out to him. He already has visits lined up for Oregon and Penn State. All three of those of programs are preparing for the College Football Playoff.
The Texas native is rated as the No. 2 defensive lineman and the No. 14 overall prospect in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.
“Well this would be his third program,” said Cooper Petagna of 247Sports. “That’s what sticks out. I mean the biggest thing is your best ability is availability and for Bear Alexander that’s been a little bit of an achilles heel towards his game. But you talk about a guy that can do a lot of different things, this is why he was really highly touted coming out. He’s athletic, he’s position versatile, you can play him off the edge, you can play him inside.
“These big guys they continue to get a chance and right now for these teams you have to look at it this way, this a one year rental, so this makes a lot of sense. They’re going to get him at a cheaper price than they would have when he entered the market just a couple of years ago when he was leaving Georgia. they’re going to say Bear Alexander you have one chance to get this right because the NFL views you as a kind of an early day two NFL draft choice. . . . But right now he’s day three because of the football character and character concerns. He hasn’t been able to stay on the field,” Petagna continued.
Alexander played at four different high schools. He signed with Georgia as a four-star recruit and the No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 50 overall prospect, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the 2022 recruiting cycle. As a freshman he appeared in 12 of 15 games for the Bulldogs national championship team.
Alexander would transfer to USC in 2023 after his freshman campaign, where he appeared in 13 games, including 12 starts. He recorded 48 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
Following his sophomore season, Alexander flirted with the transfer portal again in the spring but ultimately decided to return to USC. The Trojans were active themselves in the portal bringing in seniors Nate Clifton from Vanderbilt and Gavin Meyer from Wyoming. Both would end up winning the two starting defensive tackle positions in fall camp, moving Alexander to the second team for the start of the season.
As a result, Alexander saw a decreased role under new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and made the decision to redshirt and sit out the remainder of the season following the Trojans loss to Michigan in Week 4 to preserve a year of eligibility. Alexander will have two years of eligibility remaining.
