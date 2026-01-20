Caleb Williams' Second Season Proves He Was Built For NFL Spotlight

The label “generational prospect” is tossed around too loosely but for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams it’s a fitting title.

In addition to his performance on the field, the former USC Trojans quarterback is a cultural phenomenon in one the great cities in this country for one of the NFL’s biggest brands.

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bears have been searching for a true franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman retired in 1950 and after Williams’ second season, Chicago finally has one. The city has fully embraced the former USC Trojans signal-caller.

Williams first grabbed the attention of football fans across the country as a true freshman at Oklahoma when he replaced Heisman hopeful Spencer Rattler in the first of the Red River Rivalry against Texas.

Williams engineered a 21-point comeback. But it wasn’t just overcoming a massive deficit, it was the way he did it in spectacular fashion. Williams made it clear he had a knack for jaw-dropping plays that puts us at the edge of our seats, just waiting to see what he will do next.

MORE: USC Defense Takes a Hit at Linebacker with Late Transfer Portal Exit

MORE: NIL Impact Of Terrell Anderson's Transfer To USC

MORE: USC’s Quarterback Room Following Transfer Portal Shakeup

That carried over into his first season at USC, where he became eighth player to win college football’s most prestigious award, the Heisman Trophy, with sensational plays that still have fans in disbeliefs.

Williams brought the Trojans back into the national spotlight with its first 11-win season since 2017 under Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

Lincoln Riley had built a reputation for his quarterback development before Williams stepped onto the scene, but it was evident very early that there was something different about the kid from the nation’s capital.

Caleb Williams Captivates the City of Chicago

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Bears hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in January 2025 to bring a franchise that has been historically known for its defense, out of the stone age offensively.

And then to help Williams blossom into the player they hoped for when they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick the year prior.

The Bears got off to an 0-2 start which included a 31-point loss to Johnson’s former team. Williams continued to grow under Johnson and Chicago proceeded to win nine of their next 10 games and ultimately claim their first division title since 2018.

Time and time again, Williams delivered late in the fourth quarter. The Bears won six games in the regular season when they trailed with under two minutes, which earned him the nickname “Iceman” because of his late-game heroics.

In the Wild Card round, Chicago trailed the Green Bay Packers by 18 points at halftime. Williams was spectacular in the final 15 minutes, accounting for 195 total yards and throwing two touchdowns to pull off a 31-27 win. It was the franchise's first playoff win since 2010 and first over their divisional rival in 85 years.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during warmups before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Against the Rams on Sunday, the Bears trailed by seven and faced a 4th-and-4 from their own 14-yard line with 27 seconds remaining. Williams was under heavy pressure and drifted all the way back to the 40-yard line until he put up a pass for Cole Kmet towards the back of the end zone that was caught for a touchdown to send the game into overtime.

This comes a week after Williams’ spectacular “Jumpman logo” throw on fourth down against the Packers kept the Bears alive in the final minutes of regulation. Because of the context and difficulty of the throw, national pundits talked all week about not only its place in the Bears history, but playoff history. That play has quickly been surpassed by Williams' improbable throw over the weekend.

In overtime, Williams was picked off by Rams safety Kam Curl after a miscommunication with receiver DJ Moore. Los Angeles would kick a field goal on the ensuing drive to pull off a 20-17 victory.

It’s a heartbreaking defeat but it’s safe to say things are looking up in Chicago. There’s a great feeling around the future of the organization that has not been felt in a long time.

"They have a franchise quarterback, and that’s the hardest thing to find … That’s going attract people to come here,” said Bears safety Kevin Byard.

Recommended Articles