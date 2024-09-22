All Trojans

How Will USC Trojans Offense and Quarterback Miller Moss Bounce Back After Loss?

Following the USC Trojans' 27-24 loss against the Michigan Wolverines, here is a look at how the Trojans offense can bounce back and still stay competitive this college football season.

Angela Miele

USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) makes a pass against Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) makes a pass against Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans faced their first loss of the season against the Michigan Wolverines. The Trojans almost won the game before Michigan scored in the final minute, but the the offense can bounce back following the loss.

One of the first things that will need to improve is quarterback Miller Moss’s decision-making. There were many plays in which Moss chose to go for the deeper man, instead of securing a first down. While being down in a game makes one want to make the bigger play, sometimes the easy yardage will result in a better scenario. Instead of first downs, the USC offense ended up having to punt.

Moss needs to refocus ahead of the week five matchup. Teams in the Big Ten are known for having strong defenses, and sometimes taking the easier throw will go a long way. The play calling should still have Moss taking shots downfield if possible, but throwing more check-downs might keep the offense on the field longer.

USC Trojans QB Miller Moss
USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) makes a pass against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans will also need to be careful protecting the football. As the offense fumbled the ball, the Trojans ended up forcing another fumble and getting the ball back in the same play. Moss also threw one interception, which Michigan defensive back Will Johnson returned for a touchdown. Losing the ball in tight games is costly and will need to be better moving forward.

The Michigan defensive line beat the USC offensive line, and the Wolverines had Moss under pressure consistently throughout the game. USC still ran the ball well, but Michigan had them beat on the line. The pass protection was lackluster, and that will hurt the team's chances of winning moving forward.

The USC offensive line needs to give Moss more time to get the ball out. When Moss has time, he can hit his man. Constantly being sacked or running from defenders makes it difficult for the offense to gain any momentum. Even running the ball became difficult at times.

That being said, Moss does run when needed, but he needs to be ready to scramble quicker and be smarter when releasing the ball. While under pressure, inaccurate passes are common. Moss must be careful when throwing the ball just to avoid the sack. He has to make sure there is no defender right there with the chance to take the ball.

USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane
Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The changes made and the fight that USC showed in the second half of the Michigan game shows that the Trojans are able to fix their mistakes. The game came down to the wire, even taking the lead at one point. Following the game, coach Lincoln Riley praised the team's fight saying, "We came up one play short. We were proud of the fight of our guys. We fought our tails off."

The way the offense played in the second half shows that this is not the end of the USC Trojans season. Losses happen, but that does not mean that it is the end for USC this year. The offense can make the changes needed, and continue to fight this season. The first step is to play a clean game against the Wisconsin Badgers in week five on Saturday, Sept. 28.

