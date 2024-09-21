USC Trojans Running Back Woody Marks Strips Football From Michigan Defender
USC Trojans running back Woody Marks ripped a 65-yard run towards the end of the third quarter that brough them down to the Michigan 2-yard line. It was the longest run of Marks career.
Marks would be checked on by trainers after the play on the sideline after landing hard on his shoulder but would quickly return on the drive.
After a false start penalty, a short run by quarterback Miller Moss and an incomplete pass, the Trojans faced a third and goal from the six-yard line. Moss was stripped sacked by Michigan edge rusher Josaiah Stewart and picked up by defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, but Marks made a great hustle and was able to rip it away from Grant on the return.
“It’s the culture around USC, known for physical football. USC has always been a physical team, physical program," Marks said during the week.
The play set up a brand-new set of downs for the Trojans at the Michigan 27. Miller Two plays later Moss connected with a wide-open Jay Fair for a 16-yard touchdown to cut their deficit to 20-17. It was the first career touchdown for the Auburn transfer in a USC jersey
