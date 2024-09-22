USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley 'Disappointed' After Falling to Michigan Wolverines
The USC Trojans' valiant second half comeback comes up short in the final minute as they fall to the Michigan Wolverines 27-24 in Ann Arbor.
"We're obviously disappointed, but this season . . . there's a lot left in it," said USC coach Lincoln Riley.
USC traveled over 2,200 miles to the "Big House" to make their much-anticipated Big Ten debut vs. Michigan.
Offensively, USC struggled mightily out the gate, picking up only three yards of total offense in the first quarter. The Trojans offensive line had trouble handling the Michigan front. Quarterback Miller Moss was under constant duress and USC had negative rushing yards in the first half for the first time since 2019.
Michigan decided to make a change at quarterback early in the week, from senior Davis Warren to junior Alex Orji, who is known more for his running and that's exactly what they committed to. The Wolverines leaned heavily on the run game, totaling for 199 yards in the first half, the most USC has given up in a first half in the Lincoln Riley era.
Running backs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards each broke a long touchdown runs in the first half, 52 and 41 yard rushes, respectively. USC headed into the locker room down 14-3 at the half.
Late in the 3rd quarter, after his 65-yard run, running back Woody Marks made one of the biggest plays of the game when he chased down Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and ripped the ball away following a Moss fumble. Two plays later Moss connected with receiver Jay Fair for a touchdown that made it 20-17. Moss continued to catch fire in the second half, this time throwing 24-yard strike to receiver Ja'Kobi Lane that gave USC a 24-20 midway through the fourth.
The momentum had fully shifted to USC's side. They got the ball back with a little over five minutes left on the clock with an opportunity to put the game but a quick three-and-out gave the ball right back to Michigan.
"I thought I could've been better," Riley said. "I don't think I called a very good drive there."
Defensively, the Trojans began slowing down the Wolverines rushing attack in the second half until Mullings ripped a 63-yard run that put them in the red zone in the final minutes. Later in the drive, Mullings punched it in on 4th-and-goal at the 1-yard line to give Michigan the 27-24 lead with 37 seconds remaining.
In conclusion, Riley offered up some perspective for the Trojans after the loss, finding a small silver lining.
Riley said, "The thing that hurt us were big plays. Every drive they had a score on I think they had an explosive play. We probably won 80-85% of the defensive snaps, but they ones we lost, we lost big."
USC returns to action next Saturday, Sep. 28 vs. the Wisconsin Badgers. Kickoff time will be announced on Sunday, Sept. 22.
