USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: Makai Lemon Hospitalized After Injury
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon had to take an ambulance to the University of Michigan hospital after suffering an apparent head injury in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines, according to the CBS broadcast. Lemon was injured on punt coverage, when he suffered a nasty hit. He was able to walk off the field but appeared shaken up.
After doctors looked at him on the sideline tent, Lemon went to the locker room before being taken to the hospital. Lemon is a sophomore for USC and has four receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown in the Trojans' first two games.
Last season, Lemon played both wide receiver and cornerback. On offense, he recorded six receptions for 88 yards (14.7 avg.) with a long of 40 yards. He also recorded one tackle.
Will No. 11 USC (2-0) beat the Wolverines (2-1) in a matchup highlighted by two of the most iconic college football programs? Trojans quarterback Miller Moss and coach Lincoln Riley have a chance to solidify themselves as an ascending team in the College Football Playoff and a contender in the Big Ten conference.
Every Big Ten team is required to submit an official injury report two hours before kickoff and the Trojans have a relatively clean bill of health as they enter the game vs. the reigning National Champion Wolverines.
What is the latest update on USC linebacker Mason Cobb and cornerback Jaylin Smith? The defensive duo did not play in USC's blowout 48-0 win over Utah State. What about Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (left arm injury)?
Here is the official report:
USC
OUT
59 Micah Banuelos
67 Kilian O’Connor
QUESTIONABLE
none
MICHIGAN
OUT
3 Jaden Mangham
4 Micah Pollard
9 Rod Moore
18 Colston Loveland
23 Jordan Marshall
44 Jason Hewlett
QUESTIONABLE
13 Jack Tuttle
30 Jimmy Rolder
Loveland left Michigan's win over Arkansas State early with the arm injury. A huge loss for Michigan - Loveland not only leads the team with 19 receptions and 187 yards - his 19 receptions also leads all college football tight ends.
“Everybody in our program that’s not dealing with a season-ending injury or an upper-body, head injury of some sort, they practice every day,” Tight ends coach Steve Casula said about Loveland. “So that could look a lot of different ways for a lot of different players, whether they’re dealing with an injury or not. But everyone on our team that isn’t out for the season or possibly dealing with a concussion or something like that, yeah, they practice every single day.”
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore told ‘Inside Michigan Football’ that the injury is "less serious" than they thought.
Can Moore and Michigan find their momentum against a surging USC team in front of a rowdy 100,000 fans in 'The Big House?'
The Wolverines face the tough task of defending Moss and his offensive weapons. The USC quarterback is off to a 3-0 career start with top-25 wins over the Louisville Cardinals and LSU Tigers. Both those games were neutral site games, so technically this is Moss' first road start.
“Whenever you go on the road there’s going to be an emphasis on communication and operation of the offense,” Moss said. "That’s just what comes with it when you’re going into a hostile environment.”
Moss has experience under his belt of playing in front of a sold-out crowd at Allegiant Stadium to start the season vs. LSU.
“I thought we did a good job operating in the LSU game for the most part,” said Moss. “When we were backed up on that one series where we botched the reverse it got pretty loud. I think for the most part we did a good job operating, we just want to carry the things we did well over.”
HOW TO WATCH
The matchup at the Big House (Michigan Stadium) in Ann Arbor will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 21st. The TV broadcast for the game will be CBS.
