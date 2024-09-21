USC Trojans Dominated By Michigan Wolverines In The Trenches, Lose First Big Ten Game
USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines in a week four regular season Big Ten matchup almost sounds unbelievable, yet it just happened. The stage was as grand as you’d imagine with a sellout crowd in “The Big House” and a 12:30 p.m. CBS slot. The Trojans were bubbling with confidence heading into the contest.
The USC Trojans, so close to winning another program-shifting game, fell to the Michigan Wolverines by the score of 27-24 after being stopped on fourth down, attempting to get into field goal range. The Trojans fall to 2-1 on the season, 1-1 against ranked opponents, and 0-1 in the Big Ten.
Tricky Trenches:
The trenches were the main story of the first half. Michigan, who made a switch to quarterback Alex Orji this week, made it abundantly clear that they were not going to be airing this one out through the passing game. Orji had only attempted seven passes coming into the game.
Michigan leaned on 12 and 13 personnel groupings and imposed their will offensively. From the first drive, Michigan controlled the line of scrimmage and ripped off touchdown runs of 53 and 41 yards respectively on their way to 199 rushing yards.
USC’s defensive backs played well overall and made some very nice tackles in space, however, it’s hard to make those plays consistently when the offense is continually leaning on you with extra bodies. The defensive line, particularly the interior, will have to improve as the Trojans continue Big Ten play.
As for the Trojan offense, they could not get much of anything going in the first half. The Miller Moss to Zachariah Branch connection was solid and that was an encouraging sign. Branch totaled four receptions for 85 yards. The issue was again in the trenches. With bad field position, the USC defense couldn’t get too creative and needed to rely on their running game.
The Michigan front proved dominant in that area as the Trojans ran for negative four yards in the first half. Miller Moss was also sacked twice and hit constantly. The pressure affected several throws, but more importantly, discouraged the Trojans from going five-step in the passing game consistently. With negative rushing yards and the inability to drop back in the passing game, the offense only put up three points in the first half.
Tale Of Two:
The Trojans showed heart in the second half. A switch along the offensive line moving Mason Murphy to left tackle and Tobias Raymond to right tackle helped steady the offense. A 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive showed the unit's resilience.
After All-American Michigan cornerback Will Johnson intercepted Miller Moss and returned it for a 42-yard touchdown, the Trojans responded with a chaotic drive with multiple turnovers that ultimately ended in another Miller Moss passing touchdown.
Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry, who had the best game of his career, forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that led to another Moss touchdown. The score gave USC the 24-20 lead with 7:01 to play.
The story, once again, is not the score. It’s not the fact that they found themselves in a position to win, a clear difference in mentality, discipline, effort, and capitalization. After a demoralizing first half on both sides, the Trojans responded to the highest order in a way we haven’t seen in the Lincoln Riley era.
Tackling, blitz packages, special teams, quarterback play, in-game adjustments, and time management all vastly improved. The environment did not shake them, the moment never got too big, and the physicality did not break them. In fact, they seemed to relish in all of those factors.
No Cigar:
In the end, it simply wasn’t good enough. On the final Michigan drive, the Wolverines drove 89 yards in 10 plays to take a 27-24 lead on a 4th and goal conversion. Almost completely power football, only a single pass was completed. That’s the most demoralizing part. The Trojans knew what was coming and yet, just couldn’t get it done.
On an evening when it could’ve been a coronation of a new era, the problems of old plagued the Trojans. Couldn’t stop the power run game when it mattered and could not protect well enough to give yourself a chance on offense to tie or win the game as time wained. As much as you can see the improvement, this one stings greatly.
In the words of the great Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, “Moral victories is for minor league coaches.”
