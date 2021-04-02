22' Prospect Makes Shocking Decision About USC Commitment

Dylan Lopez has decommitted from USC after recently receiving offers from Cal and Michigan State.

2022 3-star offensive center Dylan Lopez announced Friday on Twitter that he has officially decommitted from USC.

Lopez wrote, "First off, I would like to thank the coaches and staff at USC for recruiting me and giving me an opportunity to play at their program. After talks with my family and coaches, I think it's best that I de-commit from the University of Southern California and open my recruitment back up 100%. I would like to explore all options and reconsider what [is] the best for me as a student-athlete."

A few factors have changed for Lopez this past year, which could have played into his decision to leave the Trojans. For starters, the California native moved from Ranch Verde HS in California to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

USC also has a new offensive line coach Clay McGuire, who was hired following Tim Drevno's dismissal this past offseason. It has been reported by several outlets that Lopez and former OL coach Tim Drevno had a strong relationship. His departure could have played into Lopez's choice to decommit.

Lopez is also still receiving offers from different schools around the country despite [previously] being committed to USC. He was recently offered by Michigan State and Cal.

Lopez intends to take his time with his recruitment before announcing his final choice. The IMG student told 247Sports,

"I won't be making a decision any time soon, I want to really explore my options this time around," Lopez said. "I want to take my visits, see some schools and then make a decision once I feel really good about it."

In addition to USC, Michigan State, and Cal, Lopez holds offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Oregon State, Syracuse, Arizona, Northwestern, Oregon, Stanford and Washington.

-----

You may also like:

[22' DT Keeps USC in Top Eight]

[Report Reveals Why USC Draft Prospect Could Have a 'Decade-Long Career' in the NFL]

[Clay Helton Details Focus For Spring Camp]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com