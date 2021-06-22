Breaking: Texas Longhorn Target Commits to USC

Texas native De'Anthony Gatson announced his commitment to USC on Tuesday June, 22.

In a heartfelt social media post the three-star athlete wrote, "First and foremost I would like to thank God and Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior...He has gave me everything i've ever asked and worked for!!...I would also like to thank EVERY COLLEGE that has offered me & gave me the opportunity to play at their school.. So many GREAT coaches i've had [the] change to meet and talk to," said Gatson.

"I want to give a special thanks to all my o-lineman & all the hard-work y'all put in day & night!!! I wan to thank the USC coaches & players for showing me love the entire process..With that being said......... I am committing to the University of Southern California #FightOn!!"

Gatson is 5'10", 198-pounds and the No. 37 ranked running back nationally according to 247Sports. He currently attends Netwon High School in Newton, Texas, and was a highly sought after prospect in the state of Texas. He had 22 offers from Power 5 programs including Texas, Baylor, Colorado, Houston and USC.

Gatson took an official visit to Texas on June 4, USC on June 11, and Colorado on June 18, but ultimately decided Southern California was the best choice.

