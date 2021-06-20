Analysis: USC's New 2022 Commit Jaeden Gould

Here's a deeper look into the strengths and weaknesses of the Trojan's newest commit.

The USC Trojans picked up a big commitment on Sunday, stealing four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould away from Penn State.

Gould was between the USC Trojans and Nittany Lions, but after taking official visits to both schools, it became clear that the best decision was to head out West. The New Jersey native is the third 22' cornerback to commit to the Trojans and eighth commit overall.

According to 247Sports, Gould sat down with the coaching staff during his visit and went over USC's defensive schemes.

"We spoke about where I would be playing corner depending on the team," Gould said. "I would be playing a boundary corner or the field, just depending on the (other teams) wide receivers."

But how can Gould make an immediate impact when he arrives at USC? And why should USC fans be excited about his commitment?

According to Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, Gould is 'very competitive' and 'plays a physical brand of coverage'. Here is the full evaluation:

"Size and wingspan not verified, but possesses good height and appears to own corresponding frame length. Build translates to P5 level as a position-versatile defensive back. Very competitive. Plays a physical brand of coverage. Will mix it up at the snap and continue downfield. Disruptive at the catch point. Shows some solid anticipatory skills.

Limited opportunities as a tackler, but shows obvious willingness with the requisite size to make an impact against the run game when needed. Functional athlete on the field in most situations, but athleticism lacks any context in the form of verified testing, track and field, or other sports.

Shows requisite linear closing speed in pursuit, but can improve ability to open up top-end speed in turn-and-run situations. Fluidity and redirecting explosion can improve. A bit mechanical in backpedal and flip at times. Improving ball skills will increase impact playmaking ability.

High-major defensive back prospect with ample experience at corner plus physical specs and play style to fit safety and nickel as well. Should become quality P5 starter with long-term potential beyond college."

Gould is the No. 2 overall player in New Jersey and No. 18 ranked cornerback nationally. He attends Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, NJ.

