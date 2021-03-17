Is Drake London USC's Prototype For Recruiting?

Seth Doege, USC's new tight ends coach appeared on Trojans Live on Monday evening alongside hosts Jordan Moore and Shaun Cody to discuss spring training, the upcoming 2021 season and recruiting his position group.

Doege was promoted to tight ends coach after John David Baker left USC to join Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. He previously served as an offensive quality control analyst for the Trojans and spent a solid amount of time assisting with recruiting.

Now that Doege has a new role on USC's staff, the 32-year old holds a heavy hand in evolving the tight end group and recruiting future prospects. It seems like wide receiver Drake London who sits at 6'5", 210-pounds could be the baseline for future TE candidates down the road.

"Drake [London] for us is the ideal wide receiver that he plays right now. From a tight ends perspective we want that hybrid tight end between Drake [London] and E.K. [Erik Krommenhoek] who is 6'4", 250-pounds.

[Someone] that can also do some things in the run game but [also] have the athletic ability of Drake London to split him out and be dangerous in the pass game. So basically we are trying to find a hybrid between the Drake and E.K. If you can picture Drake [London] being 235-pounds, then you have the perfect tight end in our world."

London had a stellar season in 2020, he totaled 33 receptions, 502 yards, and three touchdowns. He is any defensive coordinators nightmare, built like a tight end, but skilled like a receiver.

-----

You may also like:

[Titans Make Shocking Decision on Adoree Jackson]

[Report: Zach Banner Earns $9.5M Payday]

[Report Reveals Why Markese Stepp Left USC Just In Time]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com