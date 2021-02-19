ODDS: 2022 CB Will Johnson Picks USC

It's official, the date has been set for Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson to announce his college commitment. Johnson will make his decision public on February 28. His final three schools are Michigan, Ohio State and USC.

Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. caught up with Johnson back in January at a Battle 7x7 Tournament in Miami [FL.], and Johnson provided some insight on each of his top three schools.

Johnson on USC: "Definitely the position coaches are real good, they will always have a small cornerback room so you get a lot of work in. Just being comfortable with Donte Williams is the biggest thing."

Johnson on Michigan: "Michigan obviously it is home and they got this new defensive backs coach that I really like."

Johnson on Ohio State: "Ohio State is a great program. They have [success] in producing great guys [at] my position. Going in there you might not play as early, but going there you know you have a great shot at going where you want to go. So I mean it is a different culture up there."

When evaluating Johnson's odds of landing with the Trojans, we have to consider what has been said about Johnson's desire to become a "package deal" with California cornerback Domani Jackson.

2022 Mater Dei (Calif.) Domani Jackson made his official commitment to USC back in January, so the question remains will Johnson follow?

Johnson told Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. that the "package deal" concept is very real.

"No it is real for sure. We have a great connection, we are great friends and we both know if we play together that will probably be the best secondary in college football" said Johnson.

Despite this "package deal" talk, recruiting analysts still believe the Big Ten schools have a lead in the race over USC.

"Johnson has been focused on this trio for the better part of his recruitment, especially in the New Year. There is a case to be made for each program on the surface level, too. USC is where his close friend and one-time package deal partner Domani Jackson committed less than a month ago. Ohio State has thrived in the Midwest and specifically with defensive backs of his lengthy stature, not to mention dominance over his in-state finalist — Michigan.

The Wolverines, despite changing assistant coaches, have long been considered the favorite to keep Johnson close to home and he brought up distance more than once the last time we spoke. With the extension of the dead period combined with his desire to delay a commitment in order to vet the new Michigan staff, it feels like the Big Ten options make a bit more sense for Jackson given how soon he will come to a decision." [John Garcia Jr.]

-----

You may also like:

[Michael Pittman Jr. Has a New Quarterback in Carson Wentz]

[Bru McCoy Could Emerge as Top Receiver in CFB Next Year]

[Mike Tomlin Provides Encouraging Words for Zach Banner's Return]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com