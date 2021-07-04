No. 1 2021 Prospect J.T. Tuimoloau Announces College Commitment

Defensive end JT Tuimoloau, has officially made his college decision.

On the Fourth of July, the five-star revealed that he will play for the Ohio State Buckeyes, turning down Oregon, USC and Washington. Tuimoloau announced his decision on a live-stream with CBS Sports HQ.

The coveted 2021 prospect waited until June to take four official visits. He took trips to Washington, USC, Ohio State and Oregon, before cancelling his last visit to Alabama.

Tuimoloau played high school football at Eastside Catholic Sammamish (Wash.), he is 6-foot-5, 280-pounds and is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Here is SI All-American's evaluation of the Washington product:

Tuimoloau is not only the top Edge prospect on our board, he was in the mix for top overall prospect in this class. The Washington native is a player we've been aware of since before high school, and even then there was talk he was already the best of the 2021 class. Tuimoloau can work as a "Buck" on the edges, as his size, strength and athleticism allow him to be effective both standing up and with his hand down. He can convert speed to power with ease as a pass-rusher, as well as set an edge, anchor and shed blocks in the run game. Although his size does warrant an interior projection to defensive tackle, and that is something we definitely can foresee in his college career, SIAA slates Tuimoloau as an Edge prospect since he's shown versatility to play as an on-ball Sam, Buck or Jack, 5-technique end in a 3-man front and as a 7/9-technique rush-end in a 4-man front.

----

