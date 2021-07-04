SIAA's 2021 No.2 Overall Prospect J.T. Tuimoloau Reveals College Decision

Sammamish (Wash.) star defender J.T. Tuimoloau's recruitment has finally come to a close. The No.2 overall prospect in the 2021 class just announced his commitment on CBS Sports HQ to Ohio State.

Tuimololau's recruitment has waged on for over four months since he opted not to decide during the February signing period making him the last big fish to come off the board for the class.

Tuimoloau chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC, Washington and 20 other reported offers.

Tuiomoloau used a busy month of June official visits to decide on the Buckeyes in the end.

"I loved it, it was a very good trip, getting to come out here with all my family," Tuimoloau recently told 247 Sports Brandon Huffman about his time in Columbus. "The people around us on the trip were very genuine and a first class act altogether. I always felt like they shot it straight with us."

The 6'5", 280lbs prospect from Eastside Catholic will quickly transition to the college world and look to make an immediate

SI All-American Evaluation

Tuimoloau is not only the top Edge prospect on our board, he was in the mix for top overall prospect in this class. The Washington native is a player we've been aware of since before high school, and even then there was talk he was already the best of the 2021 class. Tuimoloau can work as a "Buck" on the edges, as his size, strength and athleticism allow him to be effective both standing up and with his hand down. He can convert speed to power with ease as a pass-rusher, as well as set an edge, anchor and shed blocks in the run game. Although his size does warrant an interior projection to defensive tackle, and that is something we definitely can foresee in his college career, SIAA slates Tuimoloau as an Edge prospect since he's shown versatility to play as an on-ball Sam, Buck or Jack, 5-technique end in a 3-man front and as a 7/9-technique rush-end in a 4-man front.