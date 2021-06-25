Pac-12 Analyst Reacts to J.T. Tuimoloau Canceling Alabama Visit

The defensive lineman made a major decision on his future with the Crimson Tide.

The nation's No. 1 overall [2021] prospect, J.T. Tuimoloau shocked many after he announced his final four schools to 247Sports

According to news via Brandon Huffman, Tuimoloau told the reporter that he was cancelling his fifth official visit, set for Alabama this weekend. This means that his decision will come down to four final programs, Washington, USC, Ohio State and Oregon.

[READ: No. 1 Prospect J.T. Tuimoloau Rejects Alabama Offer, Final Decision Looming]

The defensive lineman is the No. 1 overall prospect in the nation and in the state of Washington [247Sports]. He weighs in at 6'4" 227-pounds, and is known for his powerful, athletic and nimble play-style.

Defensive Lineman J.T. Tuimoloau [Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish Washington]

Fans, analysts and media personalities loyal to the Pac-12 and Big 10 conferences had mixed reactions to the news. Here are some of their thoughts:

Pac-12 Analyst Yogi Roth - Gifted player. Big news. With NIL coming the #Pac12 footprint makes a ton of sense and could be a home run for him on/off the field. And add in KT, Sewell & Foreman - the #Pac12 is keeping top 10 & front 7 draft picks home in recent years.

Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. - Tough to get in each visit in a short span. Rare whiff for Saban, Alabama.

Seattle Sports Media Kevin Shockey - Wow... This is pretty significant news in the college football recruiting world.

NFL Veteran Geoff Schwartz - [eye emojis]

