Alabama Linebacker Announces Transfer To USC Football

USC picked up another commitment out of the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday, landing former Alabama linebacker Shane Lee. Lee spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide and joined the program in 2019.

Lee played in 13 games in 2021, and finished the year with six total tackles. During his career at Alabama, he tallied 95 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss and six sacks.

Lee hails from St. Frances Academy [Baltimore, Maryland]. He was the No. 2 player in the state of Maryland, according to 247Sports.

Lee is the twelfth transfer pickup for USC this offseason, alongside cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon (Colorado) and Latrell McCutchin (Oklahoma), wide receiver Brenden Rice (Colorado), and running backs Austin Jones (Stanford) and Travis Dye (Oregon).

USC also added wide receivers Terrell Bynum (Washington) and Mario Williams (Oklahoma), offensive lineman Bobby Haskins (Virginia), linebacker Romello Height (Auburn) and defensive linemen Tyrone Taleni (Kansas State) and Earl Barquet (TCU).

