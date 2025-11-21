USC vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
A marquee Big Ten matchup is set to take place in Week 13 of the college football season. No. 17 USC will face No. 8 Oregon in a game with plenty of implications on the college football playoff.
USC will have to win this game impressively to have any hope of making it to the playoff, while Oregon will virtually lock up a spot with a victory. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this battle between two former Pac-12 schools.
USC vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- USC +9.5 (-110)
- Oregon -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- USC +275
- Oregon -350
Total
- OVER 59.5 (-115)
- UNDER 59.5 (-105)
USC vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- USC Record: 8-2 (6-1 in Big Ten)
- Oregon Record: 9-1 (6-1 in Big Ten)
USC vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 4-1 in USC's last five games
- USC is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games vs. Oregon
- USC is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games played in Week 13
- The OVER is 6-3 in the last nine meetings between these two teams
- Oregon is 19-1 straight up in its last 20 home games
USC vs. Oregon Key Player to Watch
- Dante Moore, QB - Oregon Ducks
Dante Moore continues to pad his resume, and NFL scouts are taking notice. He has the skill and ability to drag this Oregon team to a deep playoff run, so don't discount the Ducks in the race for the National Championship. Moore has thrown for 2,190 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions on the season.
USC vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
These two teams have quietly been two of the best teams in the country in some metrics, including ranking second and third in net adjusted EPA per play. With that being said, the one unit in this game that's the ugly duckling is USC's defense, and that is going to be the difference-maker in this game.
The Trojans rank 52nd in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 79th in opponent success rate. Having to now hit the road to take on a team as deep and as well-rounded as Oregon is going to be a tough task to conquer. If this were a home game for USC, I might feel differently, but defense wins championships, and the Ducks' defense is going to do some impressive work and lead Oregon to the win and cover.
Pick: Oregon -9.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!