SI All-American Candidate Quaydarius Davis Highlights and Evaluation
SI All-American
Prospect: Quaydarius Davis
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 193 pounds
School: Dallas (Texas) Skyline
Position: Wide Receiver
Committed to: USC
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: Compact upper body. Somewhat thick shoulders, chest and arms. Tightly-wound legs, calves and trunk. Will add muscle, but doesn’t need much additional weight.
Athleticism: Rare all-around athlete. Boasts outstanding short-area quickness. Agility pops first, but speed and acceleration also extremely impressive. Awesome balance through contact. Natural hands. Capable of spectacular one-handed grabs.
Instincts: Innate ability to shake defenders in open field. Highlight-reel elusiveness. Refuses to go down easy; always hunting for extra yardage as runner. Excellent vision. Shows patience to let play develop before attacking.
Polish: Promising route-runner, but not asked to run full tree as a junior. Sprints by prep corners absent much stemming and stacking. Blocking ability unknown, though already strong enough to be effective.
Bottom Line: Davis’ talent with the ball in hand is something close to jaw-dropping. He should be a factor on designed plays and potentially in the return game as a freshman, and shows enough budding pass-catching skill to potentially emerge as a No. 1 option. Possible NFL future.