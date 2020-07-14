SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Quaydarius Davis Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Quaydarius Davis
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 193 pounds
School: Dallas (Texas) Skyline
Position: Wide Receiver
Committed to: USC
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Compact upper body. Somewhat thick shoulders, chest and arms. Tightly-wound legs, calves and trunk. Will add muscle, but doesn’t need much additional weight. 

Athleticism: Rare all-around athlete. Boasts outstanding short-area quickness. Agility pops first, but speed and acceleration also extremely impressive. Awesome balance through contact. Natural hands. Capable of spectacular one-handed grabs. 

Instincts: Innate ability to shake defenders in open field. Highlight-reel elusiveness. Refuses to go down easy; always hunting for extra yardage as runner. Excellent vision. Shows patience to let play develop before attacking. 

Polish: Promising route-runner, but not asked to run full tree as a junior. Sprints by prep corners absent much stemming and stacking. Blocking ability unknown, though already strong enough to be effective. 

Bottom Line: Davis’ talent with the ball in hand is something close to jaw-dropping. He should be a factor on designed plays and potentially in the return game as a freshman, and shows enough budding pass-catching skill to potentially emerge as a No. 1 option. Possible NFL future.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American