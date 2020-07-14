SI All-American Candidate Quaydarius Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Quaydarius Davis

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 193 pounds

School: Dallas (Texas) Skyline

Position: Wide Receiver

Committed to: USC

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Compact upper body. Somewhat thick shoulders, chest and arms. Tightly-wound legs, calves and trunk. Will add muscle, but doesn’t need much additional weight.

Athleticism: Rare all-around athlete. Boasts outstanding short-area quickness. Agility pops first, but speed and acceleration also extremely impressive. Awesome balance through contact. Natural hands. Capable of spectacular one-handed grabs.

Instincts: Innate ability to shake defenders in open field. Highlight-reel elusiveness. Refuses to go down easy; always hunting for extra yardage as runner. Excellent vision. Shows patience to let play develop before attacking.

Polish: Promising route-runner, but not asked to run full tree as a junior. Sprints by prep corners absent much stemming and stacking. Blocking ability unknown, though already strong enough to be effective.

Bottom Line: Davis’ talent with the ball in hand is something close to jaw-dropping. He should be a factor on designed plays and potentially in the return game as a freshman, and shows enough budding pass-catching skill to potentially emerge as a No. 1 option. Possible NFL future.