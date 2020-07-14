SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Kyron Ware-Hudson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Kyron Ware-Hudson
Status: All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
Position: Wide receiver
School: Mater Dei, (Calif.)
Committed to: Oregon
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Sturdy frame with a strong core. Decent length in arms and big, strong hands.

Athleticism: Ahead of the curve in terms of physicality amongst high school secondaries. Wreaked havoc in the red zone simply off his strength. Upright strider in the open field. Refuses to be harassed by even the toughest competition at cornerback.

Instincts: Battles every play. Brings an alpha mentality to the boundary with additional experience as a box defender. Uses his strengths to blur deficiencies. Maximizes not only his own touches, but his teammate’s touches as well.

Polish: Route running went 0-100 from sophomore to junior year, and his concentration and ball skills have really shined because of it. Will thrive as Mater Dei’s No. 1 receiver going into his senior year.

Bottom Line: Going into his senior year, we’ll be watching closely to see how Wright deals with all the attention he’ll command from opposing defenses. He could develop into a Laviska Shenault Jr.-type weapon for Oregon with his blend of polish and physicality.

