USC Offers Elite 2024 Washington Running Back

Unterrio Latin-Henley is the tenth HS prospect, the Trojans have offered as part of the 2024 class.

USC has officially offered 2024 prospect Unterrio Latin-Henley.

Latin-Henley is a running back who attends Eastside Catholic HS in Sammamish, WA. He is 5'11" and 195-pounds and took to Twitter on Saturday morning to publicly announce his most recent offer.

Latin-Henley wrote,"God continues to pour on his blessings! So thankful to announce I have received a scholarship offer from @USC_FB! #FightOn#TeamFSP"

The Washington native currently has three offers on the table from USC, Utah and Nevada.

Nevada was the first school to offer the 2024 prospect on March 29, 2021. Utah followed on April 2, and USC followed on April 3.

Latin-Henley is the first running back in the 2024 class USC has offered. The Trojans currently have ten offers out to 2024 prospects which include SDE Alexander Cunningham, DT Aydin Breland, CB Marcelles Williams, CB Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, CB Jordon Johnson-Rubell, CB Jaden Allen, CB Omillio Agard, S Peyton Woodyard, and now Latin-Henley.

In other recruiting news...

You know the saying 'you win some, you lose some'...

Well that statement could not be more true for USC. The Trojans received exciting news as 2022 defensive tackle Walter Nolan announced his top eight schools on Friday and kept USC in the mix.

[22' DT Keeps USC in Top Eight]

However, following Walter Nolan's announcement, USC lost the commitment of 3-star offensive center Dylan Lopez, who committed to Troy back in November of 2020.

Lopez announced the re-opening of his recruitment via Twitter.

[READ: Dylan Lopez Makes Shocking Decision on USC Commitment]

-----

-----

