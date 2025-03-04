Big Ten Tournament Schedule: USC Trojans Preview, TV Channel, Location
The USC Trojans will be the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament that starts this week. USC is led by guard JuJu Watkins and clinched the Big Ten regular season championship their win Saturday night vs. the UCLA Bruins. The tournament will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana from March 5 through March 9.
How does the bracket shape up?
Trojans Earn Double-Bye In Big Ten Tournament
It will be a new look Big Ten tournament in 2025. With the conference expanding to add USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington, not every team in the conference will be in the tournament. The top 15 out of 18 teams in the Big Ten qualified. The three teams that failed to make it were the Purdue Boilermakers, Northwestern Wildcats, and Penn State Nittany Lions.
With the No. 1 seed, USC will get a double bye in round one and round two. Their first game will be in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 7 at 12 p.m PT on the Big Ten Network. The Trojans will face the winner of the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers.
The other three teams seeded in the top four that also earned double-byes are the No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins, No. 3 seed Ohio State, and No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins.
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Dates and Location
All games will be played in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the home of the Indiana Pacers.
First Round: Monday, March 5
Second Round: Tuesday, March 6
Third Round: Wednesday, March 7
Semifinals: Thursday, March 8
Final: Friday, March 9
How To Watch Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament
The Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament will be broadcasted and streamed on multiple platforms:
First Round: Peacock
Second Round: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App
Third Round: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App
Semifinals: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App
Final: CBS, Paramount Plus
USC No. 1 Seed In Latest NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
The USC Trojans are currently a No. 1 seed in ESPN’s Bracketolgoy according to Charlie Creme.
Creme has the Trojans as the No. 1 seed in the Spokane Region, playing No. 16 seed Hawaii. Even if USC were to get upset in their first game of the Big Ten tournament against Oregon or Indiana, it would be stunning to see them fall down to the No. 2 seed line.
The other one seeds according to Creme are Texas as the No 1 overall seed, South Carolina, and UCLA. The No. 2 seeds are NC State, LSU, UConn, and Notre Dame.
In 2024, USC was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They got all the way to the Elite Eight, where they fell to the No. 3 seeded UConn Huskies. Will they use that experience to help them get to the Final Four this season?