USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Earns 5th Big Ten Player of the Week Award, Leads Conference
USC Trojans sophomore guard JuJu Watkins earned Big Ten Women's Basketball Player of the Week honors for the fifth time this season. It's the most of any player, with the next closest being Michigan's Syla Swords with three.
Watkins put on a performance for the ages to defeat their crosstown rival, then No. 1 ranked UCLA 71-60 at the Galen Center Thursday night. The Trojans star guard finished the night with 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks, five assists and one steal. She is the first player in men’s or women’s basketball to have a game with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ blocks and 5+ threes made in game over the last 20 years.
It was Watkins 19th 30-point game of her career as she eclipsed the 1,500-point mark. Nine of those 30-point games have come against ranked teams. That's the fifth-best mark in women’s college basketball history.
The Trojans handed UCLA their first loss of the season in front star-studded crowd to take control of first place in the Big Ten. Celebrities and athletes, including Kevin Hart, Sanaa Lathan, Jayden Daniels and Kelsey Plum were attendance. It was the Trojans first over a No. 1 opponent since Cheryl Miller and the Trojans defeated Kim Mulkey and Louisiana Tech to win the 1983 national championship.
"I didn't teach JuJu any of that," said USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb. "Just try to put her in situations to be her best self, and she does most of that work. What I was so impressed with tonight, obviously, was just the mentality she came out with. Obviously, the ball going through the net helps, but when we changed our coverages in the second half and said we can't just go one on one with (Lauren) Betts we have to double but the doubles gotta be good, she ends up with eight blocks as well.
"I thought our team stepped up and did a lot of toughness things that won us the game in the fourth, but I think this is a historic Galen performance that we should appreciate from JuJu and her team."
The Los Angeles native strengths her case for Naismith Player of the Year. Watkins could become the first USC player since Lisa Leslie in 1994 to win college basketball’s most prestigious award. She is also in the running for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
Watkins helped the Trojans overcome a 12-point deficit against Washington on Sunday to pull off a 69-64 victory in Seattle. Watkins finished the night with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Senior forward Kiki Iriafen lead the Trojans in scoring with 19 points.
USC returns to game action on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to host No. 22 Michigan State and then face No. 25 Illinois on Sunday, Feb. 16 in the final home game of the season. They will make the short trip to Westwood on March 1 for a rematch against UCLA in the regular season finale.