JuJu Watkins Leading USC Trojans Program To New Heights
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins has completely changed the landscape of USC basketball since she got to Hollywood last year. Watkins took the college basketball world by storm as a freshman in 2023 and led the Trojans to a No. 1 seed and an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Since she arrived on the scene, USC has beaten seven teams ranked in the top ten. This is more top ten wins than USC had in the previous 18 seasons. The Trojans had six wins over top ten opponents in that time frame.
JuJu Watkins Picking Up Where She Left Off In Her Freshman Season
JuJu Watkins had an outstanding freshman season and was the highest highest scorer in the country with 27.1 points per game. She only trailed Iowa guard and the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark in scoring. Watkins also averaged 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
In 2024-2025, it has been more of the same from Watkins. She is averaging 24.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Additionally, Watkins is averaging 2.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game this season. She is also shooting nearly 5% higher from the field this year compared to last.
USC is one of the favorites to win the National Championship, and Watkins is the biggest reason why. The Trojans
USC Trojans Off To Great Start In 2024-2025
The USC Trojans are off to a 15-1 start to the 2024-2025 season. USC is ranked No. 4 in the country and already has two massive road wins over teams ranked in the top ten. They have beaten the UConn Huskies and the Maryland Terrapins, who are currently ranked No. 7 and No. 8 in the country respectively.
The Trojans lone loss thus far in the season was a November matchup at home against Notre Dame. Notre Dame beat USC 74-61 at the Galen Center. They are currently ranked a the No. 3 team in the country.
It will be far different schedule for the Trojans in conference play as this is their first year as a member of the Big Ten conference. Through five conference games, USC is a perfect 5-0. The Big Ten is considered one of the best conferecnes in the country.
It is home to seven teams currently ranked in the top 25 of the AP Poll. Those teams being UCLA at No. 1, USC at No. 4, Maryland at No. 8, Ohio State at No. 9, Michigan State at No. 20, Iowa at No. 23, and Michigan at No. 25
