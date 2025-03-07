LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Rayah Marshall OUT With Illness
The No. 1 seeded USC Trojans women’s basketball team is making their Big Ten tournament debut. The Women of Troy will face the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers for an early matchup on Friday, March 7.
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will face the Indiana Hoosiers at 9 a.m. PT on March 7 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
First Quarter
Roster Update: Guard Avery Howell received her first start with guard Rayah Marshall ruled out of the game with an Illness.
Pregame
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 13.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Indiana Hoosiers The money line for USC is -1800, and the total points are 138.5.
Preview:
The Women of Troy last played on March 1, when the Trojans defeated the UCLA Bruins, 80-67, to win the Big Ten. The Trojans will now participate in the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, their first appearance in the conference tournament.
After the win against UCLA, Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke to the media about what the win means. Gottlieb, who was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. highlighted how much the Women of Troy have come together throughout the season.
“We really have become a team. You know, I know a lot of people were down on us when we lost a tough game to Notre Dame, and I’m so proud of how a group just sort of didn’t listen to the scrutiny and decided to look inward and get better,” Gottlieb said after the win.
The USC Trojans ended the regular season with a 26-2 record, 17-1 in Big Ten conference play. It has been a thrilling season for USC, who has averaged 81.9 points this season. USC’s leading scorer was star guard JuJu Watkins, who averaged 24.4. Not far behind her was forward Kiki Iriafen who averaged 18.1 points per game.
Watkins, the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, also led the team, averaging 2.1 steals and 3.6 assists. USC center Rayah Marshall led the team, averaging 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.
The Trojans will now take on the Indiana Hoosiers, who are entering their second game of the Big Ten tournament. The Hoosiers are coming off of a 78-62 win against the Oregon Ducks.
Against Oregon, the Hoosiers had four players score in the double digits. Indiana guard Yarden Garzon led with 18 points, and guard Shay Ciezki was right behind her with 17 points. Guard Chloe Moore-McNeil scored 13 points and led the team with five assists. Indiana is averaging 70.0 points per game.
The last time these two teams faced off was on Jan. 19, with the USC Trojans getting the 73-66 win. Watkins put up 22 points, while Marshall had 10 rebounds and 13 points. The Trojans will need to step up defensively and prevent Indiana from putting up the points the way that they did against Oregon.
The USC Trojans have had a couple of days off to get their minds and bodies prepared for the tournament. The winner of the matchup will move on to face the winner of Michigan vs. Maryland.
