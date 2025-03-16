NCAA Tournament Bracket: UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans Earn No. 1 Seeds
JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans women’s basketball team are the No. 1 seed in the Spokane Region, announced on Selection Sunday as the NCAA Tournament bracket has been released. The Trojans failed to secure an auto bid to the tournament, losing in the Big Ten Tournament championship game to UCLA.
The Trojans will play No. 16 UNC Greensboro in the first round.
The UCLA Bruins are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament field. In addition to USC and UCLA, the other No. 1 seeds are the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Texas Longhorns.
The Trojans beat UCLA twice during the regular season, but the Bruins got the last laugh after beating USC in the Big Ten Championship Game. UCLA only has two losses on the season, both to USC.
USC No. 1 Seed
The USC Trojans were slated to be a No. 1 seed per Charlie Creme of ESPN. Creme is a bracketologist for ESPN and had the Trojans as one of the four No. 1 seeds in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Creme had the rest of the No. 1 seeds correct, predicting UCLA, South Carolina, and Texas.
On the No. 2 seed line are the TCU Horned Frogs, UConn Huskies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and North Carolina State Wolfpack. Ultimately, the Trojans were ranked above all four of them, earning a No. 1 seed in this year's tournament.
Trojans Path To A Final Four
USC is the No. 1 seed, and they are placed in the Spokane Region. The Trojans will play their first and second round games at the Galen Center. In the first round, USC will face No. 16 UNC Greensboro. Should the Trojans advance, they will face the winner of No. 8 Cal vs. No. 9 Mississippi State.
Other teams in USC's leg of the bracket include No. 2 UConn, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Kentucky, and No. 5 Kansas State.
Farleigh Dickinson’s men’s team took the country by storm in 2023 when they stunned No. 1 seeded Purdue to become the only the second ever No. 16 seed to win a game. That has yet to happen in the NCAA Women’s Tournament.
USC was a No. 1 seed in last season’s tournament, but fell to the No. 3 seeded UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight.
National Championship Odds
The Trojans are tied for the third best odds to win the national championship per FanDuel Sportsbook.
USC, UCLA, and Texas all have odds of +650 to win it all. The two teams ahead of them are UConn and South Carolina, who both have odds of +270 to cut down the nets in Tampa.
