USC Basketball: DeMar DeRozan Signs Massive New Contract with West Contender
Former USC standout guard and NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan is heading back to his home state of California. The Sacramento Kings are acquiring DeRozan in a three-year, $74 million sign-and-trade deal.
This sign-and-trade deal is between three teams. The Kings are trading forward Harrison Barnes and an unprotected 2031 pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs and guard Chris Duarte, two second-round draft picks, and cash to the Chicago Bulls.
The Bulls, who have been considering parting ways with DeRozan for a while, have now made the decision. DeRozan is now part of the All-Star duo in the state's capital, alongside guard De'Aaron Fox and center Domantas Sabonis.
The six-time All-Star will turn 35 next month; however, he is coming off an incredible 2023-24 season. The former Trojan averaged 24.0 points per game (17th in the league), 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three in 79 games.
DeRozan finished second in voting for the NBA's 2024 Clutch Player of the Year award behind Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. With this move by the Kings, they are now $5.1 million below the tax and will avoid the threshold once/if they sign two veteran minimum players.
After starting his career with the Toronto Raptors from 2009-2018, DeRozan will join his third team since being traded in the summer of 2019. The 34-year-old is one of the more successful players of his time, having made three All-NBA teams and having the No. 10 retired by USC.
