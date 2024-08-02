USC Football: Miller Moss Names His Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks
After a disappointing season, the Trojans are shaping up to be one of the most interesting teams of 2024.
Not only are they debuting in the Big Ten conference, but they are also saying goodbye to their Heisman Award-winning quarterback Caleb Williams. Fortunately, it looks like they are in good hands with junior Miller Moss.
Moss shined in his debut at the 2023 Holiday Bowl, throwing for 372 yards and six touchdowns. Needless to say, Moss is impressive. When you look at his favorite quarterbacks, it's no wonder why.
During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Moss named his five favorite quarterbacks currently playing in the NFL, and some of the answers were surprising.
"I think you gotta go Pat [Mahomes] number one, that's not really disputable at the moment," Miller said during an interview with CBS Sports. "I'd go [Joe] Burrow two, [Matthew] Stafford three, Lamar [Jackson] four, C.J. Stroud five."
Without a doubt, Patrick Mahomes deserves his place at the top of Miller's list. In five years, he has led the Kansas City Chiefs to four Super Bowls and won three of them. He has been named NFL MVP twice, Super Bowl MVP three times, and is a six-time Pro Bowler.
Mahomes holds over a dozen NFL records, including most consecutive 300-plus passing yard games (8), most total touchdowns in a postseason (12), career passing yards per game (296.1), fastest to reach 25,000 career passing yards, and most total yards in a season (5,608).
Although he has faced many injury issues throughout his career, it's hard to think of a quarterback more dangerous than a healthy Joe Burrow. Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021, despite getting sacked in the postseason more than any other quarterback in NFL history.
Burrow was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 and played in the 2022 Pro Bowl. He also holds the NFL record highest career completion percentage (68%) and the most completions by a rookie in a single game (37).
Matthew Stafford has the longest career of anyone else in this ranking, first entering the NFL in 2009. Since then, he has set the record for the youngest player to throw five touchdowns in a single game, has played in two Pro Bowls, was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2011, and led the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl victory in 2021.
Stafford was also the first player to complete more than 60% of their passes in a single season and was named to the Detroit Lions All-Time Team.
Lamar Jackson is one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the NFL. A two-time MVP, Jackson holds the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season (1,206). He is also a two-time first-team All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler. While he is most well-known for his rushing, Jackson is also the youngest quarterback to achieve a perfect passer rating.
Last but certainly not least is C.J. Stroud. 2023's Offensive Rookie of the Year, Stroud set multiple rookie records, including the youngest starting quarterback to win a playoff game. In his first season with the Houston Texans, Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 26 total touchdowns, and led the league in yards per game.
Looking at his list, it's clear what kind of quarterback Moss wants to be: a passing powerhouse who can move the ball on his own if he so desires. More than anything, it looks like he wants to win, and that's something USC can definitely use this year.
