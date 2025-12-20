Eric Musselman Explains Decision To Sit Role Players In Win Over UTSA

The USC Trojans improved to 11-1 on the season with a dominating 97-70 home win over the UTSA Roadrunners at the Galen Center on Wednesday. The Trojans entered the game favored to beat the Roadrunners by double digits and took care of business. However, it was the way the Trojans finished the game that many are taking away from USC's win.

Despite a comfortable lead in the second half, USC coach Eric Musselman decided to keep his starters in the game rather than give playing time to reserves. This allowed USC to extend its second-half lead and beat the Roadrunners by 27, their fourth win this season by 20 points or more. After the game, Musselman defended his decision to increase USC’s lead in favor of playing reserve players.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman holds up Fight On sign after victory against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I don’t make up the NCAA selection process,” Musselman said. "When you play this game, your margin of victory is important. Do I agree with it? No, I think you should give other guys an opportunity to grow their game. They’re college students. But, we need to win by as much as we can. Again, not my rule."

“That’s not a reflection of anybody on our team, but I’m playing the exact guys I think that we can win by as many points as we possibly can because that’s what they tell us you got to do. So, that’s not me. I would love to empty the bench and put a walk-on in and reward him, but I don’t want to wake up tomorrow morning and drop seven spots, and neither does our team,” Musselman continued.

USC entered the season with the goal of reaching the NCAA Tournament in its second year under Musselman. The Trojans are in prime shape to achieve that goal as the heat of Big Ten play approaches in January. USC’s results in their conference games will have a massive impact on where the Trojans are selected in the NCAA Tournament.

Top Performers In USC's Win vs. UTSA

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) shoots the ball against UTSA Roadrunners guard Brent Moss (4) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the win over the Roadrunners, USC was led by forward Ezra Ausar, who scored 22 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists on 9-of-13 shooting from the field. USC star guard Chad Baker-Mazara also had another impressive performance in what has been a historic start to his Trojans career.

Baker-Mazara scored 20 points, five assists, and five rebounds on 5-of-13 shooting from the field in the win. Dartmouth transfer guard Ryan Cornish also had his best performance of the season, scoring 18 points, three assists, and three rebounds on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.

Why Performance Of Reserves Crucial For USC In Big Ten Play

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jordan Marsh (7) dribbles the ball against UTSA Roadrunners forward Matheo Coffi (23) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite not seeing much action from their bench players in the win over UTSA, the Trojans have several reserves who have made an impact this season, including guard Jordan Marsh and forward Jaden Brownell. The performance of USC’s bench will be crucial moving forward, especially following the season-ending shoulder surgery to star guard Rodney Rice.

Following the injury, USC also added a rare midseason transfer addition, with Robert Morris guard Kam Woods. Last season with Robert Morris, Woods averaged 14.9 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.7 rebounds. Woods' contributions in the backcourt, along with the performance of the other reserve players on USC’s roster, are critical moving forward, as the Trojans look to continue to make a case as one of the underrated teams in the Big Ten.

USC aims to finish undefeated in non-conference play and improve to 12-1 on the season when it faces the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs on Sunday at the Galen Center. The tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. PT.

