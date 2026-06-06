How To Watch USC Baseball vs. North Carolina In Super Regional Elimination Game

The USC Trojans baseball team in one game away from punching their ticket to the 2026 College World Series after upsetting the North Carolina Tar Heels in game one of the Super Regional. USC has not made an appearance in the CWS since 2001, but that drought can end on Saturday.

What are the betting odds for game two of USC-North Carolina? How can fans watch the matchup?

USC Underdogs in Game Two vs. North Carolina

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards (30) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the third inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is the underdog in game two with odds of +154 to win outright while North Carolina is -200. The current over/under for this game is at 10.

USC stunned North Carolina in game one. The Trojans went down early, as the Tar Heelstook a 5-1 lead into the sixth inning. From there, it was all USC. USC scored eight unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh inning to take a 9-5 lead. The highlight of the game was a grand slam off the bat of USC shortstop Dean Carpentier. 9-5 would end up being the final score in USC's favor.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Colin Hynek (23) reacts after making it to second base against the USC Trojans in the fourth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

North Carolina is the host of this Super Regional, as they are the higher seeded team. Their chances of advancing are now in jeopardy as they have to win two elimination games in a row against USC to win this best-of-three series.

Despite this, North Carolina still has better odds than USC to win the CWS. The Tar Heels have the fifth best odds at +750. USC is a couple spots down at seventh with odds of +950. The favorites are the Texas Longhorns, who have odds of +400.

HOW TO WATCH

Game 2

Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. PT)

Channel: ESPN

Game 3 (If necessary)

Date: Sunday, June 7

Time: To be determined

Channel: To be determined

How USC Got Here

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards (30) reacts during the first inning after striking out the North Carolina Tar Heels at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

USC has a record this season of 48-16 and a mark of 20-10 in Big Ten conference play. USC made it to their first NCAA Tournament in a decade this season and earned the No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional.

The tournament got off to a rough start for USC, as they fell in their first game of the double elimination regional to the Texas State Bobcats. USC had to win their next four games to stay alive. That's exactly what they did.

The Trojans beat Lamar and Texas State in back-to-back games to make their way into the Regional Championship against the host and top seed in the regional, the Texas A&M Aggies. USC won two games in a row against the Aggies to lock up a spot in the Super Regional.

With the win over North Carolina in game one, USC has now won five games in a row. They will look to keep this streak going when game two gets underway on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The starters for each team have not yet been determined.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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