All Trojans

LIVE Score Updates: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten Matchup

Live score updates as the USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines face off in each teams first game of 2025. Both teams are on winning streaks and will look to carry that momentum into the New Year. Get latest news, stats, and injury updates throughout the game.

Cory Pappas

Nov 4, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman cheers after the game against the Chattanooga Mocs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman cheers after the game against the Chattanooga Mocs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

First Half

7:42: Michigan leading 25-24. Trojans are starting to consistently get the hoop with Saint Thomas and Wesley Yates. Wolf and Donaldson continue to knock down threes for Michigan to keep them ahead.

11:40: Michigan leads USC 17-14 at the under-12 break. Trojans getting a balanced attack on offense, with all five starters already scoring. Michigan shooting lights out from the field, but have turned the ball over four times.

15:22: Going into first media timeout, Michigan leads USC 15-9. Wolverines have opened game up with five 3-pointers. Two from Tre Donaldson, two from Nimari Burnett, and one from Danny Wolf.

Pregame

The USC Trojans will face off against the Michigan Wolverines at the Galen Center on Saturday night. The 9-4 Trojans are riding a four-game winning streak heading into the contest with wins over Washington, Montana State, CSU Northridge, and Southern.

Michigan on the other hand has won their last two games over to improve their record to 10-3 and are undefeated in Big Ten conference play.

Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the first half against the Cal State Northridge Matadors
Dec 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the first half against the Cal State Northridge Matadors at Galen Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This will be the first matchup between the two programs as members of the Big Ten. It is also a matchup of two first year coaches in Eric Musselman at USC and Dusty May at Michigan.

Before the game, Musselman revealed some of the team's preparation plans since the game comes so close to the holidays.

“I think basically nine of the guys will be out of town in the next three hours and then everybody will be out of town by the morning. They get three days off where they’re completely off and then they’ll report back in the afternoon or late afternoon after the three days on the 26th,” Musselman said. “Leading up to Michigan we’ll spend the first four days on ourselves and we’ll spend after the fourth day, we’ll start diving into Michigan.”

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Defends Offensive Line, Talks Future Head Coach

MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Recruit Deshonne Redeaux Over UCLA, Oregon

MORE: Miami To Land Transfer Portal Receiver Zachariah Branch Over Georgia? Visit

MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Transfer Portal Receiver Sam Phillips from Chattanooga

MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said After Defeating Texas A&M in Las Vegas Bowl

MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Questionable Clock Management vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Trojan News