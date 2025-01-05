LIVE Score Updates: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten Matchup
First Half
7:42: Michigan leading 25-24. Trojans are starting to consistently get the hoop with Saint Thomas and Wesley Yates. Wolf and Donaldson continue to knock down threes for Michigan to keep them ahead.
11:40: Michigan leads USC 17-14 at the under-12 break. Trojans getting a balanced attack on offense, with all five starters already scoring. Michigan shooting lights out from the field, but have turned the ball over four times.
15:22: Going into first media timeout, Michigan leads USC 15-9. Wolverines have opened game up with five 3-pointers. Two from Tre Donaldson, two from Nimari Burnett, and one from Danny Wolf.
Pregame
The USC Trojans will face off against the Michigan Wolverines at the Galen Center on Saturday night. The 9-4 Trojans are riding a four-game winning streak heading into the contest with wins over Washington, Montana State, CSU Northridge, and Southern.
Michigan on the other hand has won their last two games over to improve their record to 10-3 and are undefeated in Big Ten conference play.
This will be the first matchup between the two programs as members of the Big Ten. It is also a matchup of two first year coaches in Eric Musselman at USC and Dusty May at Michigan.
Before the game, Musselman revealed some of the team's preparation plans since the game comes so close to the holidays.
“I think basically nine of the guys will be out of town in the next three hours and then everybody will be out of town by the morning. They get three days off where they’re completely off and then they’ll report back in the afternoon or late afternoon after the three days on the 26th,” Musselman said. “Leading up to Michigan we’ll spend the first four days on ourselves and we’ll spend after the fourth day, we’ll start diving into Michigan.”
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Defends Offensive Line, Talks Future Head Coach
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Recruit Deshonne Redeaux Over UCLA, Oregon
MORE: Miami To Land Transfer Portal Receiver Zachariah Branch Over Georgia? Visit
MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Transfer Portal Receiver Sam Phillips from Chattanooga
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said After Defeating Texas A&M in Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Questionable Clock Management vs. Texas A&M Aggies