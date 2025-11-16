Biggest Keys For USC Volleyball To Keep Dominant Winning Streak Alive vs. Nebraska
The No. 17 USC Trojans women's volleyball team will face the undefeated No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers in front of a record sold-out crowd at the Galen Center on Sunday. Over 10,000 fans are expected to attend Sunday's matchup at the Galen Center, which will shatter the record for the most attended USC volleyball game. Over 7,000 fans attended a USC volleyball game against the UCLA Bruins last season.
USC enters Sunday's matchup against Nebraska on a nine-game winning streak and with momentum heading into the pivotal Big Ten showdown. The Trojans have a 20-5 overall record on the season and are 11-4 in Big Ten play this season. A win over an undefeated Nebraska volleyball team would be huge for USC's program and the direction of its season.
How to Watch USC vs. Nebraska Volleyball
For USC and Nebraska fans who won't be in attendance for Sunday's matchup at the Galen Center, the game will be streaming live on Big Ten Plus starting at 12:30 p.m. PT.
While many USC fans are expected to attend the game, Nebraska fans will also pack the Galen Center to support the Cornhuskers on Sunday. Nebraska volleyball has always attracted large crowds and has had overwhelming support from the Cornhuskers' fanbase. Nebraska fans have taken over road venues before, and that looks to be the same for Sunday's matchup.
Biggest Keys For USC to Pull Off Upset Against Nebraska
Nebraska has dominated its opponents throughout its undefeated 25-0 start to the season. While the Cornhuskers defeated the UCLA Bruins at the Pauley Pavilion on Friday night, they lost their first set since playing the No. 12 Creighton Blue Jays on Sept. 16. Before Friday night's game against the Bruins, Nebraska had won 45 consecutive sets.
USC winning the first set on Sunday against the Cornhuskers is the key, as starting fast and forcing Nebraska to play from behind will give them momentum. Several of USC's top players, including redshirt sophomore London Wijay and freshman opposite hitter Abigail Mullen, will need to have their best games of the season to lead the Trojans to pull off the upset.
Wijay has been the leader for USC this season, as she leads the team with 349.0 points, averaging 3.88 per set. She also leads the team in kills with 313, averaging 3.48 per set. Mullen is second on the team in points with 337.5 and has 257 kills on the season.
In Sunday's matchup against Nebraska, the Trojans will need to look out for Cornhuskers star outside hitter Harper Murray to be successful. Murray is one of the best players in college volleyball and is one of the several reasons why the Cornhuskers remain undefeated this season. This season, Murray has 332.0 points and 278 kills for the Cornhuskers.
The Trojans will also need to find success against Nebraska's two dominant middle blockers, Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick. Being able to score against the two consistently early on will be a major key for the Trojans to pull off the upset.