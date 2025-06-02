How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Oregon State Baseball Regional Final: Odds, Prediction, Preview
The USC Trojans baseball team lost to the Oregon State Beavers on Sunday night, 14-1. The Trojans had the chance to clinch a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament Super Regionals but could not keep up with Oregon State. The two will face off again on Monday in an elimination game.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans will face the Oregon State Beavers on June 2 at 3 p.m. PT at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in Corvallis, Oregon. The TV broadcast will be on ESPNU.
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 2.5-run underdogs against Oregon State on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is +158 and the over/under total is 13.5.
USC vs. Oregon State preview:
The USC Trojans are heading into their fourth straight day of game action and playing the same team they lost to the day before. The winner of the matchup will move on to the Super Regional round while the loser will be eliminated.
The Trojans won its first two games of the tournament and were on fire. In the first matchup against TCU, pitcher Caden Aoki took control of the game, allowing just one run on four hits over eight innings. USC dominated the game, winning 13-1.
The team moved on to face Saint Mary’s which was a closer matchup, but the Trojans controlled the game. USC infielder Ethan Hedges hit two homers and infielder Abbrie Covarrubias helped push the Trojans forward with two stolen bases. It was a closer score, but USC won 6-4.
“A heck of a ball game. I mean, that’s a St. Mary’s is well coached gritty and tough and, we know we know them well and the coaching staffs they, they’re fighters and so I thought it was a great game all the way around,” USC coach Andy Stankiewicz said during the postgame press conference. “We just talked about before we got here, big, it’s going to take big plays and big moments and we’ve gotten some these first two games.”
USC was able to score just one run against Oregon State. It came in the bottom of the second inning when Maximo Martinez singled to the left of the field, leading to Jack Basseer scoring. The Trojans finished the game with one run and 12 hits.
Oregon State ran away with the game in the sixth inning when infielder Trent Caraway hit a home run leading him, outfielder Gavin Turley, and infielder Aiva Arquette to score. Oregon State’s starting pitcher was Wyatt Queen who had a strong performance. Oregon State finished the game with 16 strikeouts and 17 hits.
The Oregon State Beavers had a 44-13-1 record this season, currently on a three-game win streak. As hosts, the Beavers do have a home-field advantage and are using it to boost the momentum. Oregon State is 3-1 in the tournament with a loss to Saint Mary’s in the Beavers' first game.
USC vs. Oregon State prediction:
The USC Trojans will pull through with an upset win against Oregon State, 7-5.
The winner of the matchup will play the Florida State Seminoles in the Super Regional round. The loser of the game will have their postseason run concluded.
