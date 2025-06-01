USC Trojans Upset Saint Mary’s In Corvallis Regional: Advance To Finals On Verge Of History
The USC Trojans defeated the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday night. It was a close matchup, but the Trojans were able to clinch the win in the top of the ninth inning. USC's postseason will stay alive as the team continues to push through the Corvallis Regional.
The USC Trojans won the game, 6-4. USC infielder Ethan Hedges was a top performer, hitting two solo homers. Though Saint Mary's kept it close, USC continuously pushed ahead. USC pitcher Caden Hunter entered at the top of the eighth inning and sealed the game for the Trojans.
The Trojans are one win from first super regional since 2005.
USC is advancing to regional final on Sunday at 7 p.m. PT. The Trojans will play the winner of Oregon State vs. Saint Mary's, which begins on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT.
Below are live updates from the game.
FINAL - Top 9th: USC 6, Saint Mary’s 4
Jared Mettam grounded out to shortstop
Diego Castellanos grounded out to first
Brian Duroff struck out swinging
Bottom 8th: USC 6, Saint Mary’s 4
Jack Basseer grounded, Martinez out at second, Basseer out at first
Maximo Martinez singled to center, RBI, Higgins scores
Abbrie Covarrubias grounded out to third, Higgins advanced to second.
Kade Higgins singled to the right
Top 8th: USC 5, Saint Mary’s 4
Ryan Pierce struck out watching
USC makes pitching change, Caden Hunter in for Brodie Purcel
Aiden Taurek grounded to shortstop, Madrigal out at second, Griffith advances to third
Cody Kashimoto hits sacrifice fly to the left, Armstrong scores
Eddie Madrigal walked, Griffith advances to second, Armstrong to third
Tanner Griffith singled to right side of the field, Armstrong advances to second
Ian Armstrong singled to right side of the field
Bottom 7th: USC 5, Saint Mary’s 3
Adrian Lopez grounded out to third
Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek struck out looking
Ethan Hedges struck out swinging
Saint Mary’s makes pitching change, Sam Kretsch in for Derik Eaquinto
Top 7th: USC 5, Saint Mary’s 3
Jared Mettam struck out swinging
Diego Castellanos lined out center
Brian Duroff struck out swinging
Bottom 6th: USC 5, Saint Mary’s 3
Brayden Dowd lined out to third
Richard Tejeda singled to left side of the field, RBI, Covarrubias scores.
Jack Basseer struck out swinging, Covarrubias successfully steals third base
Covarrubias successfully steals second base
Maximo Martinez hits for Adrian Lopez, struck out swinging
Abbrie Covarrubias singled to left center of the field
Saint Mary’s makes pitching change, Derik Eaquinto in for John Damozonio
Top 6th: USC 4, Saint Mary’s 3
Ryan Pierce grounded into double play, Kashimoto out at third, Pierce out at first
Aiden Taurek singled through left side of the field, Kashimoto advances to second
USC makes pitching change, Brodie Purcell comes in for Mason Edwards
Cody Kashimoto singled through left side of the field
Eddie Madrigal flied out to right side of the field
Bottom 5th: USC 4, Saint Mary’s 3
Andrew Lamb struck out swinging
Adrian Lopez struck out swinging
Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek singles to right side of the field
Ethan Hedges homered to right center field to take the lead 4-3
Brayden Dowd struck out swinging
Top 5th: USC 3, Saint Mary’s 3
Tanner Griffith grounded out to catcher
Ian Armstrong struck out swinging
Jared Mettam grounded out to third
Bottom 4th: USC 3, Saint Mary’s 3
Richard Tejeda grounded to shortstop, Basseer out at second
Jack Basseer singled to right side of field
Augie Lopez homered to right center field, RBI Covarrubias scores to tie 3-3
Abbrie Covarrubias infield single to shortstop
Andrew Lamb lined out to first base
Adrian Lopez popped out to second
Top 4th: USC 1, Saint Mary’s 3
Diego Castellanos grounded out to first
Brian Duroff grounded out to shortstop
Ryan Pierce struck out swinging
Aiden Taurek homered to the left center
Bottom 3rd: USC 1, Saint Mary’s 2
Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek flied out to left field
Ethan Hedges flied out to right field
Brayden Dowd struck out looking
Richard Tejeda singled right
Top 3rd: USC 1, Saint Mary’s 2
Cody Kashimoto caught stealing second
Cody Kashimoto singled to left center field
Eddie Madrigal grounded out to pitcher
Tanner Griffith struck out looking
Bottom 2nd: USC 1, Saint Mary’s 2
Abbrie Covarrubias singled to center
Augie Lopez grounded into double play, second to shortstop to first. Covarrubias out second
Jack Basseer grounded out to third
Top 2nd: USC 1, Saint Mary’s 2
Ryan Pierce singles through left side
Brian Duroff struck out swinging
Diego Castellanos homered out right, RBI - Pierce scored.
Jared Mettam singled left, Mettam out at second
Ian Armstrong struck out swinging
Bottom 1st: USC 1, Saint Mary’s 0
Brayden Dowd founded out to shortstop
Ethan Hedges homered to the left
Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek hit by pitch
Adrian Lopez singled through infield to shortstop, Martin-Grudzielanek to second
Andrew Lamb grounded into double play, Lopez out at second, Lamb out at first
Top 1st: USC 0, Saint Mary’s 0
Eddie Madrigal struck out swinging
Cody Kashimoto flied out to right
Aiden Taurek flied out to left
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are -1.5-run favorites against the Saint Mary’s Gaels on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -295 and the over/under total for runs is 12.5.
USC vs. Saint Mary’s preview:
It was USC baseball’s first NCAA Tournament game in 10 years and the team came out firing. The USC Trojans defeated the TCU Horned Frogs with a top performance by pitcher Caden Aoki. The Horned Frogs were only able to score one run during the game.
Aoki allowed just one run on four hits in over eight innings. He threw 114 pitches and did not walk a single batter. Aoki put the Trojans in the position to win and the team took advantage of it.
With Aoki pitching for the majority of the game, USC did not have to turn to its bullpen, which could play a role in the rest of the tournament. The Trojans could potentially have five games in four days and keeping the pitchers rested could be a major boost to USC moving forward.
MORE: USC Trojans Could Face More SEC Teams If Brian Kelly Gets His Way
MORE: What Big Ten Coaches Said About Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Elite 2026 Recruiting Class: Highest Rated Commits
“I mean, we always talk about shutdown innings, you know, after we score we want to throw up a zero in the next inning,” Aoki said during the postgame presser. “I had to go out there and execute my pitches and be at my best.”
After the win, USC coach Andy Stankiewicz spoke to the media about the matchup. Stankiewicz gave immense credit to Aoki’s performance against TCU.
“Obviously a well-played game by us and we’ve always said it starts with a guy on the mount and this guy to my left was masterful today. It’s kind of been what he’s been so it’s just nice to have a guy out there with a, with a slow heartbeat that understands how to pitch and how to change speeds,” Stankiewicz said.
USC infielder Adrian Lopez had a big game, with three RBIs. The Trojans were the first on the board when infielder Abbrie Covarrubias scored following a single from catcher Richard Tejeda.
USC and Saint Mary’s have not played since USC won 6-2 in 2011. If USC can pitch the way they did against TCU, the Trojans will be set up for success.
Saint Mary’s defeated Oregon State, 6-4 on Friday night. The Gaels started strong with three runs during the top of the first inning. The team did not earn another run until the top of the seventh, with three more. The USC Trojans should look to score early to keep from falling behind Saint Mary’s.
One of the top plays of the game was a home run hit by outfielder Brian Duroff. The hit led to him, Outfielder Eddie Madrigal, and first and third basemen Ryan Pierce scoring.
The USC Trojans have gone 10 years without making the tournament and now looking to make a playoff run.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.