USC Women's Basketball: JuJu Watkins Joins NBA Legends as Speaker for CNBC's Game Plan
JuJu Watkins, basketball phenom at USC, is one of the many sports stars speaking at the annual Game Plan Summit in September.
Game Plan is a one-day event produced by CNBC and Boardroom where leaders, visionaries, and influencers collaborate by exploring the connections between business, sports, music, and entertainment.
Watkins is coming off her record-setting freshman season where she broke the record for most points scored by a freshman in NCAA history by posting 920 points on the season. Watkins broke Tina Hutchinson's record of 898 total points from 1983-84 which stood as a Division I freshman record for four decades.
As a rookie, she was named Pac-12's Freshman of the Week a whopping total of 13 times.
Watkins also passed WNBA Hall Of Famer Lisa Leslie's record for most 30-point games by a USC freshman in program history.
Watkins' impressive resume doesn't end on the hardwood, she is passionate about continuing the legacy of her grandfather who founded the Watts Labor Community Action Committee following the 1965 Watts Riots.
Watkins hosted a holiday giveback at the Watts Labor Community and Action Committee Center, the center Ted Watkins Sr. began to tell empower individuals with tools to create change.
The invite-only event hosts the most influential leaders in the scope of sports including athletes, owners, investors and innovators to create a 'game plan' for the progressing world.
“We head into Game Plan 2024 with significant momentum,” said Nick Dunn, Senior Vice President of CNBC Events.
“The buzz from last year was not only about the unparalleled programming, but also the amazing attendees; an influential mix of owners, executives, investors and innovators all connecting and networking at the event. Any real player in this space will want to be in the room this year.”
Along with Watkins, other speakers include Los Angeles Sparks Cameron Brink, two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.
“Last year’s Game Plan event brought together a mix of incredible athletes and innovators for a day of conversation unlike anything I’ve experienced in my professional career,” Rich Kleiman, CEO of Boardroom said. “The whole Boardroom team is really excited to run it back with CNBC as part of a multi-year partnership and grow the foundation we’ve built together with the sports and business community.”
Boardroom is a media brand co-founded by Durant and Kleiman that produces daily and weekly newsletters with premium content that focuses on how athletes, executives, musicians, and creators are aiding the business world in progressing.