USC Football: Former Trojans QB Cut From NFL Team
Former USC quarterback, Kedon Slovis, has been reportedly cut from the Colts before the start of the regular season. The news was reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero via X on Sunday morning.
Pelissero also reported when the Scottsdale, Arizona native signed a free-agent deal with the Colts after the 2024 NFL draft.
Slovis completed 16-of-22 passes for 149 passing yards across three preseason games. He will now be sent on waivers and available for another team to claim. If no other team picks him up, the Colts could re-sign Slovis to their practice squad.
According to the Colts depth chart, the four remaining quarterbacks include starter Anthony Richardson, second-string Joe Flacco, third-string Sam Ehlinger, and fourth-string Jason Bean. Bean is the only rookie of the quartet.
Slovis joined the Trojans in 2019 after graduating from high school a semester early, making him available for spring camp. He emerged as USC’s No. 2 quarterback as a true freshman, but after the starting quarterback, JT Daniels endured a season-ending knee injury in the season opener, Slovis took over the starting role.
His first season in Los Angeles was filled with accolades, such as being the fifth USC true freshman quarterback in history to start in a game. He ranked third nationally in completion percentage (.719), seventh in passing efficiency (167.6), ninth in passing yards (291.8), 10th in completions (23.5), 14th in passing touchdowns (30), 18th in total offense (287.1) and 23rd in points responsible for (15). These metrics broke multiple records ranging from NCAA freshman records to Pac-12 records to USC program records.
By the end of the season, he was named the 2019 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, becoming the fourth Trojan to earn the honor. He played in all but one game and started in 11 out of 13.
As a sophomore during the COVID-19 2020 season, Slovis started in all six games as a team captain and earned a first-team All-Pac-12 selection. He ranked first nationally and in the Pac-12 in completions (29.5). Slovis also led the conference in passing yards (320.2), total offense (310.7), completion percentage (.670), and points responsible for (17).
Slovis finished his junior season at USC, recording starts in nine games, completing 193-of-297 passes for 2,153 yards, throwing 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. After three seasons, he was ranked seventh all-time at USC with 7,576 passing yards and fifth all-time with 58 career touchdown passes. Slovis threw five 400-yard passing games, which is a Trojan record.
By the end of the 2021 season, Slovis lost his starting spot to freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart, which prompted his decision to enter the transfer portal. Following three seasons at USC, Slovis had two remaining years of eligibility. He transferred to the University of Pittsburgh for his senior season, and then to BYU for his fifth season.