USC Trojans Quarterback Competition Grows Tighter As Spring Ball Progresses
After losing their second and third string quarterbacks to the transfer portal, the USC Trojans underwent a drastic overhaul of the quarterback room this offseason.
USC coach Lincoln Riley brought in a pair of quarterbacks at different stages in their respective careers. Riley hauled in five-star recruit Husan Longstreet and Cal Poly transfer Sam Huard to revamp the position unit after the Trojans saw Miller Moss and Jake Jensen enter the transfer portal at the end of the season.
Riley spoke during a media availability session earlier this week about how Longstreet and Huard have settled into the program amidst positional battle. Despite Jayden Maiava finishing out the season as the Trojans' starting quarterback, Riley has yet to name a starter, much less a backup.
"They've both shown why we brought them here," Riley said. "You see Husan's talent. It stands out on the field. He's picking up the offense quickly. He's taken advantage of coming in here a little extra early, which was great. And Sam has been tremendous. He's done a really good job in some of the situational football that we've done, which is not surprising with as much ball as he's played."
Longstreet flipped to the Trojans from Texas A&M just a few weeks before the 2024 Early Signing Period. Ranked as a composite five-star prospect coming into USC, Longstreet had big expectations handed to him before ever stepping foot on campus.
Huard had a similar path to Longstreet during his high school recruitment, being ranked as a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
"Husan is a very talented kid," Huard said. "Unbelievable arm talent. He works super hard. He's super focused. He's a great guy in the room. Very mature for his age. I'm just fortunate to be in a great room with him and Jayden. They're great people."
Considered the veteran in the position room, Huard brings more than just competition to the quarterback room. Huard's experience and knowledge has helped elevate his fellow quarterbacks on a daily basis.
"Having Sam in the room, it complements all of us just being able to learn off of him," Maiava said. "He's done such a great job just coming in everyday and just handling his business and doing what he's supposed to do."
Despite being embroiled in a position battle, Huard says the unit has a healthy relationship with each other as they strive to make each other better.
"All of us just love football and love to compete. So when you have a room like that, there's not a lot of drama. We're just guys who support each other and compete with each other. It makes it a great environment to be in everyday," Huard said.
Although Riley hasn't officially named him the starter, Maiava is heavily expected to be the Trojans' starting quarterback in their season opener vs. Missiouri State on Aug. 30. Whoever takes snaps for USC will have a strong support system behind in them as the quarterback room figures to grow closer heading into the summer.