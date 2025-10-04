4-Star USC Recruit Talanoa Ili's Performance Raises Anticipation For Trojans Defense
The USC Trojans' recruiting class of 2026 is filled with elite talent. On June 15, the Trojans landed four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, one of the top recruits in the nation. Ili is in his senior year playing high school football with Kahuku and performing at a high level.
According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Ili is the No. 83 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 linebacker, and the No. 1 player from Hawaii. He is an elite athlete who is a dominant threat on defense.
Ili Puts On High-Level Performance
Ili and Kahuku are 4-3 this season, coming off a 35-21 win against Leilehua. Ili has been one of the top players, a dynamic threat on the defense.
One of Ili’s best games of the season was when Kahuku faced Mater Dei. While his team lost 21-18, the linebacker recruit put on a stellar performance. Ili finished the game with nine tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.
Kahuku is home to several big recruits, with Ili being a top-ranked prospect. Per Rivals, Kahuku is the favorite to win the remainder of their games this season, a significant reason is the defensive performance from Ili.
How Ili Will Impact USC Trojans Defense
With how well Ili is playing, especially against some top teams such as Mater Dei, the linebacker recruit has the chance to make an impact on the USC Trojans quickly.
The USC Trojans have a talented defensive unit, but with likely losing a couple players, such as star linebacker Eric Gentry, having an elite player in Ili come in will help the Trojans continue to find success.
MORE: How 5-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet Could Shake Up USC's Offense
MORE: Burning Questions Surround USC Trojans Program During Crucial Bye Week
MORE: USC’s Schedule Turns Brutal as Defensive Concerns Intensify
Ili is a versatile athlete who can play all three linebacker positions, similar to Gentry. His speed and size will help him adjust quickly to USC’s defense, as he either puts pressure on the line of scrimmage or steps back in pass coverage.
The USC Trojans are coming off a tough loss where the defense struggled to stop the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini. Despite the loss, USC has been having a strong season, and the anticipation for Ili to join the program is only growing.
USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has been a big factor in the Trojans' success, and one of the reasons Ili chose the program.
“That’s a big reason why I made that decision, because I can see myself in this defense, and his defense does a lot of good things with the linebackers, so I’m excited for that,” Ili told 247Sports over the summer.
USC Trojans Class of 2026
The USC Trojans' recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 1 in the nation, featuring 32 talented commits, per On3. The class features two five-star and 20 four-star recruits. USC is currently 4-1 to start the season, taking a big step from the 2024 season.
USC is seeing success from its class of 2025 early, including from defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. If the incoming recruits put in the work, the Trojans will give them a chance to play, and Ili could be a big player to watch next season.
With the current success of the program and an elite recruiting class coming in next year, USC coach Lincoln Riley could field one of the best teams in the nation. With the incoming talent and the energy within the building, the Trojans could make a College Football Playoff run for the next couple of years.