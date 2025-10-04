4-Star USC Recruit Talanoa Ili's Performance Raises Anticipation For Trojans Defense

26' USC Commit @talanoaili 6'4 230 lb. Kahuku HS OLB 🤟🏽 9 tackles, 3 TFL & 2 Sacks vs Mater Dei (21-18 *L). Shoutout to Ali @_UnderTheRadar_ for always showing my son love ❤️ #RR4L #BIGRED 🌊 #808 🏝Kahuku◇ Laie ◇ Hau'ula #FightOn ✌🏽B1G10 pic.twitter.com/63b843GtrG