What Lincoln Riley Said About Recruiting Opportunity in Alamo Bowl

The USC Trojans’ recruiting class of 2026 is filled with elite players. Through the early signing period, the Trojans made a big flip and signed key players. USC finished the regular season 9-3, earning a bowl game after a season filled with much success.

The Trojans will face the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30. After the announcement of the matchup, USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media. Riley explained how the bowl game will affect the program's recruiting efforts.

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think anytime you get a chance to play in a big bowl game, national TV against a really good program, that’s a great opportunity to showcase what your program is about. We’ll certainly take that opportunity and do our very best with it,” Riley said. “We’ve obviously been able to come into Texas and sign a bunch of great players over the last few years, so we get an opportunity to play there, which doesn’t happen every year for us. It’s a great opportunity as well."

"Recruiting has gone well, but that’s kind of a continual thing that never ends. Whether it’s somebody right now or it’s guys down the line, a lot of people watch these games, and it’s a chance for both programs to really put their best foot forward.”

How The Bowl Game Will Help USC’s Recruiting Efforts

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of the most significant aspects of the bowl game is its location. The Alamo Bowl is held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Trojans do not play in Texas often, and this will give the program a chance to showcase its abilities in a different location.

As Riley pointed out, the Trojans have recruited several talented players from Texas, and the bowl game will attract more prospects. Two of USC’s top signees from Texas are four-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster and defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield.

USC is doing well recruiting across the nation, but Texas is a state that produces athletes with high ceilings. Getting the chance to play in Texas will put USC on the map for future recruits who may not have looked into the program.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

With USC competing in a big game like the Alamo Bowl, it demonstrates that the program is playing at a high level. The game will be nationally televised, giving people across the country a chance to see how the Trojans are building up the program.

If USC comes out with a win, they would finish the year 10-3. It would be the first time the program reaches double-digit wins since 2022, which is a big turnaround from 2024. If the Trojans not only win but dominate, future recruits can see the potential of USC and want to be a part of a team seeking a College Football Playoff appearance next season.

Trojans Hold Elite Recruiting Class

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, and it is filled with elite athletes. The Trojans have signed 35 players, featuring one five-star and 21 four-star recruits. With the prospects that USC is bringing in, the program will not only continue to be in contention for a CFP appearance but will also compete for a national title in the near future.

One of the standouts of the 2026 recruiting class has been the Trojans' ability to keep the top California players in-state. 57 percent of the players who signed their letter of intent are from California.

USC's recruiting efforts are not over, as the program works to bring in the top recruits each year. Performing at a high level in the Alamo Bowl with the nation watching will help USC maintain one of the top recruiting classes each year.

