Utah Utes vs. Cincinnati Bearcats women's basketball: How to watch, Game time, TV
The Utah Utes women's basketball (20-6) heads to Fifth Third Arena to face the Cincinnati Bearcats (15-10) looking to extend their three-game road winning streak. The Utes aim to bounce back after a tough 68-64 loss to No. 24 Oklahoma State, where they led for most of the game but faltered in the fourth quarter. Gianna Kneepkens paced Utah with 16 points, while Jenna Johnson contributed across the board with nine points, seven rebounds, and five assists.
Utah vs. Cincinnati
Sunday, Feb. 23
Tip-Off: 2 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Utah boasts a deep and talented roster, featuring four returning starters, including Kneepkens, an All-American who missed most of the 2023-24 season due to injury. Alongside her, Jenna Johnson, Kennady McQueen, and Inês Vieira provide experience, while transfers Mayé Touré and Chyra Evans add depth. The Utes also have a strong freshman class featuring Grace Foster, Kylie Ray, and Brooke Walker.
Kneepkens and McQueen are among the best shooters in the nation, both achieving the rare 50/40/90 shooting split. Kneepkens, averaging 19.2 points per game, has been a major force, sitting in the top 10 nationally in multiple three-point shooting categories. Her performances have been critical to Utah’s success, as the team is 13-1 when she makes three or more threes.
Cincinnati enters the game fresh off a gritty 59-56 win over Texas Tech, marking their most conference road victories since the 2020-21 season. Jillian Hayes leads the Bearcats with 15.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, while Tineya Hylton provides a scoring spark. Cincinnati’s ability to get to the free-throw line (ranking fifth nationally in free throws per game) could challenge Utah’s defense.
With Utah ranked No. 22 in the latest NET rankings and Cincinnati at No. 84, the Utes look to strengthen their postseason resume with a key road win.