Utah WBB boasts three McDonald's All-American nominees
The Utah Utes women’s basketball program continues to rise under head coach Gavin Petersen, and the future looks even brighter with three McDonald’s All-American nominees joining the program in 2025. With a dynamic trio of highly ranked recruits, the Utes are positioning themselves as one of the premier programs in women’s college basketball.
Among the incoming players is four-star forward Ella Todd from Fremd High School in Palatine, Illinois. Known for her perimeter length and shot-making ability, Todd is expected to play a key role in Utah’s offensive system. Her knack for spacing the floor with her outside shooting and ability to hit clutch shots in critical moments will add versatility to the Utes’ attack. As she develops within the team’s strength and conditioning program, Todd’s potential as a dependable two-way player will undoubtedly shine.
Joining Todd is five-star guard LA Sneed from Wagner High School in San Antonio, Texas. Ranked No. 26 nationally and the third-best player in Texas, Sneed brings elite speed, playmaking ability, and defensive tenacity to the Utes. A standout throughout her club and high school career, Sneed averaged 22.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 4.4 steals per game as a junior. Her experience competing at high-level showcases, such as the Under Armour Next Elite 24, highlights her readiness for the next level. Sneed’s ability to create off the dribble and apply pressure defensively makes her an invaluable addition to Utah’s backcourt.
Rounding out the trio is five-star forward Avery Hjelmstad from Memorial High School in Edmond, Oklahoma. Ranked No. 37 nationally, Hjelmstad is a prolific shooter with consistent range beyond the arc, hitting over 35% of her three-point attempts. Her size and shot-making ability complement her willingness to battle in the paint, securing rebounds and providing defensive support. Last season, she averaged 16.3 points, earning District MVP honors and a spot on The Oklahoman’s Big All-City second team.
With this trio, the Utah Utes add depth, athleticism, and star power to their roster, ensuring an exciting future for the program.