Devin Lloyd: 'I'll be ready to go week one'

After suffering a hamstring injury during the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp last month, former Ute and Jags first-round pick Devin Lloyd has been recovering and says he'll be ready to go by week one.

In an exclusive interview with Jaguars Media, Lloyd explained how good its felt to get back out there and assured fans he'd be ready for the Jaguars first regular-season matchup with the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 11.

"It's so relieving. Football is kind of my peace so whenever I can get out there and do what I just love to do, it's so peaceful to me and fun at the same time. So it was really good to be out there," Lloyd said.

"I'm just building it back up. Slowly they're trying to ease me into the practices and limiting my reps. But it feels really good, it's strong, it's building strength back up. It's pretty sore as expected but I'll be ready to go week one," He added.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) (left) and lineman DeShaan Dixon (47) (right) participate in mini camp at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports.

While Lloyd has been sidelined for the majority of camp and has yet to suit up during a preseason game, he's been busy taking mental reps and watching from the sidelines which have helped him a great deal.

"The mental reps have been huge," Lloyd said. "This injury was kind of a blessing in disguise. I took a lot of things from it and it allowed me to see the game from the coaches perspective. On the sideline while I was out, I knew I wasn't playing so I had to watch all of them and really study...that helped me elevate my game..."

With one preseason game remaining, there is a chance that Lloyd could suit up for a meeting with the Atlanta Falcons but there's a lot that needs to go right in order for that to happen. Regardless, Lloyd has complete trust in the coaching staff to make the right decisions and plans to be ready by game one of the regular season.

