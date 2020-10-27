Former Ute Terrell Burgess Taken Off By Cart On Monday Night Football

With the Los Angeles Rams firmly in control during the fourth quarter over the Chicago Bears on Monday night, it appeared they were going to be able to coast to a win with no real damage.

That wasn't the case as rookie safety Terrell Burgess went down in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury. It was severe enough as Rams doctors put his ankle in an air cast and he was carted off the field.

The play happened when Burgess came up from his safety spot to make a tackle on Bears running back David Montgomery. Sadly, Burgess' leg got caught underneath him and bent awkwardly, leading to the injury.

Oct 26, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) talks to Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess (26) before he is driven off the field after injuring his leg in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

It's a tough break for Burgess, who was having his finest game as a pro.

Before he left, Burgess had five tackles (4 solo) in just 12 defensive snaps, including two massive third down stops. He also showcased his versatility in pass coverage, consistently defending against route-runners.

The Rams went on to defeat the Bears 24-10, improving to 5-2 on the season. The Bears, which start Burgess's former Utah running mate Jaylon Johnson, are also 5-2 on the season.

When the Los Angeles Rams selected Burgess in the third round of the NFL draft this past April, it came with the idea that he was a versatile playmaker who could find success if given the opportunity.

Unfortunately for Burgess, the Rams were already returning their entire starting secondary from the year before, including talented safeties Taylor Rapp and John Johnson III, as well as former all-pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. This made it extremely difficult for Burgess to get onto the field for any significant playing time.

But over the past few weeks, Burgess has really emerged with extended playing time. Over the past four weeks, Burgess has recorded nine or more defensive snaps in at least three of the games.

Oct 26, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As of Tuesday morning, Los Angeles has yet to release any information regarding the severity of Burgess's injury or how long he's expected to be out.

