Utah Utes extend offer to skilled 3-star edge rusher from California
The Utah football program has extended an offer to class of 2026 recruit Mikhal Johnson.
A product of Sierra Canyon High School (California), the 6-foot-2 Johnson is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and top-115 edge rusher prospect in the 2026 class. He holds 20 scholarship offers per 247Sports, with four of those coming within the past five days.
Johnson, who made his Utah offer known to his X followers, has received offers from Arizona State, Fresno State, New Mexico and San Diego State, among others. Since May 15, other schools like Nevada, Portland State, UC Davis and the Utes have joined the recruiting mix for the Chatsworth, California, native.
As a junior this past season, Johnson recorded 69 total tackles (37 solo, 32 assists), including 16 for loss to go along with five sacks. He also had his first career touchdown reception in a 21-20 win over Gardena Serra last October, when he hauled in an 8-yard catch from quarterback Wyatt Becker on a tackle-eligible play.
Boasting a 78.5-inch (6-foot-6) wingspan and weighing 250 pounds heading into his senior year, Johnson and his athletic profile would make for quite the addition along Utah's future defensive line. The Utes already have one commitment from an edge rusher in the class of 2026: Clear Falls High School (Texas) product Preston Pitts, a three-star recruit who announced last month that he's joining the Utes next season.
Three-star tight end prospect Colby Simpson from Oaks Christian High School (California) is the one other commit Utah has in its 2026 recruiting class.